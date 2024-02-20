"They both will have 33 or even 34 Test hundreds"- Michael Clarke on Smith and Williamson ahead of Australia vs New Zealand Tests

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has backed former teammate Steve Smith and New Zealand talisman Kane Williamson to have a big series when the two teams face off for a two-match Test series.

Smith and Williamson are tied on 32 Test hundreds each, but Clarke feels neither will be thinking about a milestone. He believes both the great batters will be fully focused on the job at hand ahead of a massive series between the trans-Tasman rivals.

Speaking to ESPN, here's what Michael Clarke had to say about both Steve Smith and Kane Williamson (9:03):

"They both will have 33 or even 34 hundreds by the end of the series. They don't chase personal milsetones but it shows their dominance."

He added (9:21):

"Smith's got that extra pressure and expectations from within because it's a new challenge for him in a position that he is batting. It's a challenge that he wanted. That hunger will be burning within him to stand up and be the player he has been his entire career."

Kane Williamson has been in ridiculously good form of late, smashing three centuries in just four innings against South Africa and helping New Zealand win 2-0. Michael Clarke believes Williamson will have to top the run-scoring charts for the hosts to have a chance against Australia.

Aaron Finch on David Warner's return to New Zealand

Veteran opener David Warner recently opened up on the hostile experience he faced when he played T20 franchise cricket in New Zealand. He expects the home crowd to be partisan once again when he walks out to bat in the T20I series.

However, his former opening partner Aaron Finch believes Warner will not be affected by the crowd. On this, Finch told ESPN:

"He (Warner) doesn't care (NZ crowd). He loves the attention on him. Whether the crowd are aggressive or personal, he has seen it all before. He will just get out there and try to smack a few and will be happy."

The first of the three T20Is between New Zealand and Australia will be played on Wednesday, February 21, at Wellington. Having called it quits from the longer format Warner will be keen to express himself in T20Is ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup later this year in June.

