"They will do some funky things" - Steve Smith unperturbed about facing England bowlers ahead of Ashes 2023 opener

Australian star batter Steve Smith expressed his confidence in overcoming the unique things England will likely resort to during the upcoming Ashes series. The series opener begins at Edgbaston on Friday, June 16.

England has become renowned for trying creative options with bat and ball to unsettle the opposition under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Ashes opener, Smith said:

"I think we’ve seen over the last 12 months they will do some funky things. They are going to have to try different things at certain times. For me, one of my big strengths has been adapting on the go, understanding what they are trying to do and solving the problem out there in the middle. I will just focus on my game and try to counter each thing they come at me with. We are expecting some different stuff, that’s for sure."

The 34-year-old also felt that Australia's approach could change against the bowling of Moen Ali as compared to Jack Leach. He added:

"Leachy’s not here so they don’t have a left-arm spinner, so it’s a bit different, the ball’s spinning in. I’m sure there will be times facing Mo there will be times where we’re a bit more aggressive and times where we bring it back," said Smith.

Smith is coming off an incredible 121 in the first innings of Australia's 209-run victory against India in the recently concluded World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The Aussie lynchpin boasts an incredible record in England in his illustrious Test career, scoring 1,882 runs in 17 matches at an average of 60.70, including seven centuries.

England have won ten of their last 12 Tests under the Stokes-McCullum duo, including their home series against New Zealand (3-0) and South Africa (2-1).

On the other hand, Australia have lost just the lone series in India since the start of the last WTC cycle in August 2021.

"That Test match is probably my favorite out of my career" - Steve Smith

Steve Smith tormented the English bowlers in the 2019 Ashes series

Steve Smith also spoke glowingly about the first Test in the 2019 Ashes series at Edgbaston, referring to it as his favorite Test in his career.

Smith was coming off his one-year suspension for ball-tampering and received heavy boos from the crowd as he walked out to bat. However, an unfazed Smith scored a magnificent 144 in the first innings and another sparkling 142 in the second essay to power Australia to an emphatic 251-run victory.

The 34-year-old from New South Wales said:

"I think that Test match is probably my favorite out of my career so far, given the circumstances and the importance of a first Ashes Test, particularly away from home. It would be nice to repeat it again but I’m just going to go out there and go through my routines and do what I need to do, and hopefully I can score some runs and help the team out," said Smith.

He added:

"Coming back here I’ve got some wonderful memories and some things I can draw from. However, I know it’s a new series, it’s a new year, a new Ashes, so I can draw on those experiences but not read too much into it. You go to different grounds around the world that you’ve done well at and you can take some positives out of those and sort of move forward with them, but ultimately it’s another game."

Smith took off from his twin centuries in the Edgbaston and scored an unfathomable 774 runs in four Tests at a Bradmasnesqe average of 110.57.

The number-two-ranked Test batter has scored over 3,000 runs against England in his Test career, with a remarkable 11 centuries.

