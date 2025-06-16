“They will probably win 2-0” - Former England cricketer’s massive prediction for ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former spinner Monty Panesar believes India will be the favorites in the upcoming five-Test series in England, starting June 20. Panesar also picked India to win by a 2-0 margin, should the pitches be good for batting.

Team India will be without their legendary batters, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who retired from Tests last month. Furthermore, their Test form has been dismal, with 0-3 and 1-3 losses in their previous two series against New Zealand and Australia, respectively.

Meanwhile, England have been in red-hot Test form at home since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over as captain and coach, respectively, in mid-2022. They are yet to lose a home Test series with the duo at the helm, winning six with a lone draw in the last seven series.

Trending

Making his series prediction, Panesar told ANI:

"Well, I think India has an advantage because they have players who have played County Cricket. I think India are favorites to win and I think they will probably win 2-0. But the key is going to be how they take on the seaming conditions. But also, there is gonna be a lot of hard work. If there are green pitches, I think England are favorites, but if there are flat pitches, I think India has got a chance of winning."

The two teams last played Tests in a five-match affair in India early last year, with the hosts securing a 4-1 win.

What happened when India last toured England for a Test series?

Indian players celebrate wildly after the famous Lord's win in 2021 [Credit: Getty]

Team India last played a Test series in England in 2021/22, and the five-match affair lived up to all the hype. The series opener ended in a draw after a thrilling final-day run chase for India was interrupted by rain.

Virat Kohli's men stunned the hosts in the second Test at Lord's with a 151-run win, finishing with an exciting final day. England bounced back in style with a resounding innings and 76-run victory in the third Test to level the series at one apiece.

India repeated their Lord's heroics in the crucial fourth Test with a 157-run win at the Oval. However, with India leading the series 2-1, the final Test was postponed due to COVID-19.

The teams finally faced each other for the series finale at Edgbaston a year later, with the home team winning by seven wickets. The series was shared at 2-2, with Joe Root and Jasprit Bumrah respectively finishing as the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news