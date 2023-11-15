"They should write a book about what not to do in a World Cup" - Sreesanth reveals his flop playing XI for the tournament 

S Sreesanth has named his flop playing XI for the 2023 ODI World Cup following the end of the league stage. While there were several memorable performances by recognized players as well as some new cricketers, a section of players were equally disappointed with their displays in the tournament.

The former India pacer named Pakistan's Babar Azam as the captain of the flop XI and England's Jos Buttler as the vice-captain. Respective captains of their national side, Babar and Buttler endured a nightmarish campaign in India.

England and Pakistan both failed to qualify for the semi-finals and could not step up with the bat as well when it mattered. Babar Azam compiled 320 runs in nine innings, while his captaincy and approach were constantly criticized by fans and pundits alike.

Buttler, meanwhile, blamed his own poor form for England's misfortune over the course of the tournament. The defending champions finished seventh with only three wins in the campaign, with the skipper scoring only 138 runs in nine matches at an average of 15.33.

In the exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda, Sreesanth also named high-profile batters Joe Root and Steve Smith in his flop XI for the tournament. Root began with the campaign a couple of fifties, but could only contribute a string of poor scores as England continued to derail. The right-handed batter scored 276 runs in nine matches.

Smith, on the other hand, has 268 runs in eight matches to his name at an average of 38.38. He endured a slump in form midway through the tournament but has chipped in with two fifties, and has been among the runs of late.

Sreesanth included Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan in the flop XI because of his 'poor behavior'. The all-rounder was embroiled in controversy when he decided to appeal a timed-out dismissal against Sr Lanka's Angelo Mathews. From a statistical standpoint as well, Shakib did not have a good tournament, especially with the bat.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma also made it to the list following his poor set of performances at the top of the order.

Sreesanth named three Pakistan bowlers in the flop XI namely, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, and Haris Rauf. The Pakistan spin twins' poor displays played a huge part in Pakistan's dismal campaign. They were not among the wickets and could not make the most of the conditions while spinners from other teams dominated the proceedings.

Haris Rauf endured a dismal individual campaign and became the bowler to concede the most number of runs and sixes in a single World Cup edition.

Sreesanth's flop XI for the 2023 ODI World Cup

Temba Bavuma, Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Maheesh Theekshana, Haris Rauf.

Who are some of the other candidates that can be considered for the flop XI of the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.