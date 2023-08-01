"This was Australia’s best chance in a generation" - Fans react as Pat Cummins-led side lose fifth Ashes Test by 49 runs, settles for 2-2 draw

Ben Stokes-led England came from behind to win the fifth Ashes Test by 49 runs at the Kia Oval in London on Monday, July 31.

With the victory, the hosts kept their home record intact as Australia settled for a 2-2 draw in the five-match Test series, with one match washed out. As a result, the visitors missed out on another chance for a series win in England since 2001, when they last won under Steve Waugh. They led the series 2-0 but had to settle for a draw.

Chasing 384 in the fourth innings, Pat Cummins and Co. were bundled out for 334 despite being 264-4 at one stage. The lower middle-order failed to fire as Mitchell Marsh and Pat Cummins departed for single digits, while Mitchell Starc registered a duck.

For England, Chris Woakes emerged as the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/50. Moeen Ali bagged three wickets before announcing his retirement from Tests once again.

Stuart Broad, who was playing his last game, finished the tail with two scalps, while Mark Wood took a solitary wicket.

Fans on Twitter roasted the Australian side for missing out on a series win on English soil after 22 years. One user tweeted:

"Great result but this series throws up a real worry no away ashes winner since 2010-11 and this was Australia’s best chance in a generation are we ever going to see an away winner again?"

James Gleeson @James_Gleeson1 #Ashes2023 Great result but this series throws up a real worry no away ashes winner since 2010-11 and this was Australia’s best chance in a generation are we ever going to see an away winner again? #BBCCricket

Here are some of the best other Twitter reactions:

RC @lostockexpress



A golden opportunity wasted Ashes is still in Australia though no matter whats happened.A golden opportunity wasted #Ashes2023

🕉Zeel Patel @ZeelPat61562640 @CongDuNguyen1 @cric_blog Ashes is in Australia pocket forever ASHES IN AUSTRALIA very poor cricket by england very less competitiveness AUS IS BOSS IN AUS while in eng it’s 50:50 tells you how good Aussies are in ashes

Chayan @Chayancena #Thankyourain

@ECB_cricket

@CricketAus

#Ashes2023 It's just Good luck for Australia that they have retaind their Ashes Unless@ECB_cricket@CricketAus

RC @lostockexpress



RAMESH @MrRD_VIZAG

Last time Australia won Except in 4th test, Aussies played like champions.Last time Australia won #Ashes in England was 2001. They failed to win.

Alex Green @Green27 Next time Australia play in England they won’t have won an Ashes series in England in 26 years. Embarrassing stuff really.

VYBHAV ESWARAIAH @vybhav1428 Australia such a horrible performance. Lost again an opportunity to win the Ashes in England. Probably won't win Ashes in England for another decade. Such a shame that India could not defeat this AUS Team at Oval. They are not even so good twitter.com/FlashCric/stat…

Australia, though, retained the Ashes, having won the first two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord’s by two wickets and 43 runs respectively.

England bounced back to win the third and fifth Tests by three wickets and 49 runs, respectively. The fourth Test ended in a draw due to persistent rain on the last two days, with the hosts in the driving seat.

“Hugely proud of retaining the Ashes” – Pat Cummins as Australia settles for 2-2 draw

Australia captain Pat Cummins credited his team for retaining the Ashes but appeared slightly disappointed for missing out on a series win. The 30-year-old said in the post-match show:

“I think so (that 2-2 is a fair result). Two really high-quality teams and it was a wonderful series to be part of. I didn't even entertain the conversation of a draw."

He continued:

"We were here to win the Ashes, and it was a great day of Test cricket. We can be hugely proud of retaining the Ashes, not easy to do that against a quality England side.”

