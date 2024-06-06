"This is the best Sanju Samson that India will get at the international level" - Sanjay Manjrekar 

Sanjay Manjrekar believes that Sanju Samson has shown great maturity as a cricketer and has become the best version of himself. He opined that the keeper-batter should be given a chance to feature in the Indian playing XI at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Samson didn't find a place in India's starting XI for their 2024 T20 World Cup opener against Ireland in New York on Wednesday, June 5. Responding to a fan's question during a show on ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar suggested that the Men in Blue could try out Samson in place of Shivam Dube if the team management doesn't intend to use the latter's bowling services.

Manjrekar said:

"Absolutely right (Sanju should play as the better batter if Dube isn't going to bowl). I believe Sanju Samson has finally matured and this is the best Sanju Samson that India will get at the international level."

During the discussion, former Zimbabwean cricketer Andy Flower echoed the same sentiments as Manjrekar. He reckoned that with India unlikely to use Dube as a bowler, Samson, being a more potent batter, would be a better fit for India's upcoming clash against Pakistan.

Flower remarked:

"I don't think India are going to use much of Dube's bowling. So if it's a straight shootout for batting class, you might want to judge what the matchups are against the opposition bowlers, could Dube's ability to hit spin match up well against whatever opposition, or you need a greater skillset like Sanju has got? He plays the ball late, got beautiful timing, and can play the pull shot, that could be deemed a better technique to use against Pakistan."

Samson opened the innings in Virat Kohli's absence during India's 2024 T20 World Cup warm-up match against Bangladesh. He failed to make the most of the opportunity, getting out after scoring just a single run off six balls.

He was in impressive form during the recently concluded IPL 2024. He finished as the second-highest run-getter for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the edition, amassing 531 runs in 15 innings.

"That first warm-up game has done a bit of damage to Sanju Samson" - Sanjay Manjrekar

On the same show, Sanjay Manjrekar stated that Sanju Samson was initially at No. 3 in his preferred playing XI. He emphasised that the 29-year-old may have fallen down the pecking order after failing to fire in the 2024 T20 World Cup warm-up match.

He also pointed out that Rishabh Pant should be India's first-choice wicketkeeper, as he is better with the gloves compared to Samson. The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"On pure keeping, Rishabh Pant is the better keeper. Let's accept that because Rishabh Pant is your Test keeper and Sanju Samson has never been in contention to take that spot. That first warm-up game has done a bit of damage to Sanju Samson. He was my No. 3, to begin with. I had Rishabh Pant down at No. 5. But Sanju Samson struggled a bit short. That is what happens when you are a fringe player and get small opportunities."

Andy Flower mentioned that while Samson is a capable batter, Pant, as a left-hander, brings more variety to India's batting lineup, adding:

"Sanju Samson is a beautiful batsman. I love the time that he's got when he plays. He had an outstanding start to the first half of the IPL. I think Pant's left-handedness as much as some of these other qualities that you guys are talking about, is really important. having that balance and variety in your order is important. If they are not going to use Jaiswal, having Pant at three is a good idea."

Batting at No. 3, Pant remained unbeaten on 36 as India chased down Ireland's 97-run target in 12.2 overs to clinch an eight-wicket victory.

