"This boy will definitely dominate Cricket" - Fans react as Rinku Singh slams 46 off 29 balls in IND vs AUS 4th T20I

Rinku Singh once again starred with the bat in the fourth T20I against Australia in Raipur on Friday, December 1. The left-handed batter slammed a quickfire 46 runs off 29 balls, including two sixes and four boundaries.

Rinku came in to bat when India were at 63/3 and batted till 19.1 overs to help the Men in Blue post 174/9 in their 20 overs. He also stitched together a crucial 56-run partnership with Jetesh Sharma for the fifth wicket.

Rinku smashed an unbeaten 31 off nine balls and 22* off 14 deliveries in the first two T20Is against the Aussies, respectively. Following his finishing touches, the hosts won both those games by two wickets and 44 runs, respectively.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Rinku Singh for his exploits with the bat in the penultimate game of the series. One user wrote:

"Rinku Singh is a confident cricketer. This boy will definitely dominate Cricket. I am very confident. @BCCI handle him carefully."

Here are some more reactions:

Rinku Singh received his maiden call during India's tour of Ireland. That came after his sublime performances for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for two consecutive seasons. The southpaw has been retained by the Kolkata-based franchise for IPL 2024.

Rinku Singh’s exploits helped India set a 175-run target for Australia

A clinical batting performance from Rinku Singh helped India post 174/9 in their allotted 20 overs on Friday. Apart from Rinku, Yashasvi Jaiswal (35 off 19), Jitesh Sharma (37 off 28) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) chipped in with handy contributions.

Ben Dwarshuis starred with the ball for Australia, finishing with figures of 3/40, while Jason Behrendorff and Tanveer Sangha scalped two wickets apiece. Aaron Hardie also settled for one wicket.

In response, the Aussies were 66/3 after nine overs, with Ben McDermott and Tim David at the crease.

Axar Patel provided the first breakthrough, dismissing Travis Head before getting the better of Aaron Hardie cheaply. Ravi Bishnoi, meanwhile, sent back Josh Phillipe.

