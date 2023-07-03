"This is careless" - Salman Butt on Jonny Bairstow's controversial stumping in 2nd Ashes 2023 Test

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt reckoned that Jonny Bairstow's sloppy attitude cost him his wicket on Day 5 of the recently concluded second Ashes Test between England and Australia.

Bairstow was dismissed after the end of the 52nd over, which cost England the game. The right-handed batter ducked to a bouncer from Cameron Green and proceeded to walk towards his partner at the non-striker's end.

Australian keeper Alex Carey completed a direct hit, and Jonny Bairstow was ultimately given out stumped. While the dismissal has sparked a big controversy, Salman Butt opined that the officials made the right call. He reckoned that the batters cannot leave their crease without informing the keeper or the square leg umpire.

Reacting to Bairstow's wicket, Butt said on his YouTube channel:

"According to the rules, it was the right decision. You must inform the wicketkeeper before leaving the crease. A batter shouldn't be roaming outside the crease after being beaten by the ball. You have to inform the keeper or the leg umpire."

"There are debates about sportsman spirit after such incidents," he added. "But if you've left your crease in a situation where such a rivalry is involved, then I'm sure that this is careless. You have to be professional. It doesn't matter what the crowd said, the point is Australia lead the series 2-0."

England found themselves on the back foot after Bairstow had to walk back after contributing just 10 runs. While skipper Ben Stokes delivered a sensational performance, scoring 155 runs, the hosts fell 43 runs short of the target.

Australia completed a thrilling victory after bowling out England for 327 on the final day to go 2-0 up in the five-match Ashes series.

"You get to witness a true rivalry" - Salman Butt on the intensity of Ashes

Salman Butt further stated that the Ashes is one series where cricket fans can see a truly intense battle between the two participating sides. He suggested that it was equivalent to the famous India-Pakistan rivalry.

He pointed out how even former cricketers and commentators find it difficult to control their emotions and are very blunt in their opinions during the Ashes. Butt added:

"It was an outstanding Test match, just like the cricket you expect to be played in the Ashes series. The intensity here is very high. The beauty of Ashes is that it isn't textbook cricket. You get to witness a true rivalry here."

"Even by listening to the commentary, one can figure out that two teams are literally fighting," he continued. "Kevin Pietersen blasted England, stating that they were too friendly. Similarly, Ricky Ponting was also very vocal after Mitchell Starc's catch was adjudged not out. It is like India-Pakistan of Test cricket."

England and Australia will resume their battle on July 6 when they lock horns at Headingley in Leeds for the third Test of the ongoing Ashes 2023 series.

