"This chap is a total confusion for selectors" - Twitterati praises Rishabh Pant for his gutsy knock

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant played an impressive knock of 97 runs under immense pressure and has given the visitors a real hope of winning the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The 23-year-old walked out to bat ahead of Hanuma Vihari, with Team India in a spot of bother at 102-3. India lost the wicket of stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane in just the second over of Day 5. The visitors still needed another 305 runs to win the game and the Aussies were right on top with their tails up.

Patiently playing out the first 33 balls of his innings, Rishabh Pant finally found the boundary that got himself going. He began to shift gears and took on Nathan Lyon, not allowing the off-spinner to settle.

Scoring at a quick pace, Rishabh Pant forced Australian skipper Tim Paine to have men at the boundary. The hosts clearly began to panic as the 23-year-old began to form a phenomenal partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara.

A short ball from Pat Cummins struck Rishabh Pant on the elbow in the first innings. Although he continued batting, the southpaw couldn't stand behind the stumps and was taken to the hospital for scans.

Although the scans revealed no fracture, Rishabh Pant was in pain. Despite all the difficulties, he managed to put pressure on the opposition through some brilliant counterattacking strokeplay.

The 23-year-old scored 97 runs off just 112 balls, including 12 fours and three sixes. Just when things looked to be completely under control, Rishabh Pant tried to smash Lyon over extra cover and got an outside edge, with Matthew Wade completing an easy catch at point.

Although many may feel the rash shot wasn't needed, given the brilliant situation the visitors were in, that is exactly how Rishabh Pant had played to get to 97. As they say, you live by the sword, you die by the sword.

Fans on Twitter lauded Rishabh Pant for his fantastic knock

Due to Rishabh Pant's blistering innings, Team India still have an outside chance of pulling off a miraculous win. Fans took to Twitter and applaud the youngster's magnificent knock. Here is what they had to say:

