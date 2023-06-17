“This is the first team in my lifetime to declare at 393/8 on Day 1” – Gareth Southgate on England’s Bazball approach in 2023 Ashes

England’s football manager has lauded England’s Bazball approach in the 2023 Ashes opener against Australia in the ongoing Edgbaston Test in Birmingham.

The 52-year-old credited the England team for declaring at 393/8 on Day 1. He credited the team’s mindset under captain Brendan McCullum and head coach Brendan McCullum for playing fearless cricket. The veteran, though, warned England that people will judge the decisions based on the result.

While speaking to reporters, Gareth was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo:

“I’m a big cricket fan and it’s something that is hugely exciting to watch at the moment. You know their mindset has been a big thing, but they’ve also got a lot of world-class players. You know, we’ve got quite a few players I think would get in a World XI.”

He continued:

“So, the standard is also very good, but there’s definitely been this shift in how they’re playing, and I would imagine this is the first team in my lifetime to declare at 393/8 on Day 1. That will be an interesting decision because, in the end, people will judge [you] on the outcome as they do, the decisions you make as a coach. But that’s a clue as to the mindset they’re going into the series with.”

Joe Root smashes his 30th Test century as England declares at 393/8 in Ashes opener

Joe Root smashed his 30th Test century as England declared their first inning at 393/8 after 78 overs on Day 1. The former England captain scored an unbeaten 118 off 152 balls, including four sixes and seven boundaries.

Jonny Bairstow, who made his Test comeback after August 2022, returned with a run-a-ball 78. Opener Zak Crawley, who started Ashes with a first-ball four, also chipped in with 61.

For Australia, Nathan Lyon emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 4/149, while Josh Hazlewood scalped a couple of wickets. Scott Boland and Cameron Green also settled for one apiece.

In response, Australia were 14/0 with David Warner and Usman Khawaja at the crease at stumps on Day 1.

