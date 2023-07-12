"This was the first time I was maybe really relishing the challenge of playing against the Aussies" - Jack Leach on missing out on the Ashes 

England spinner Jack Leach has spoken about missing out on the ongoing 2023 Ashes due to a lower-back stress fracture. He sustained the injury during the one-off Test against Ireland in June 2023 and is currently recovering.

Leach has played seven Tests against Australia in his career, claiming 18 wickets at an average of 35.06. He made his debut at Lord's during the 2019 series and his very next match proved to be the iconic affair at Leeds, where he played a defiant role with the bat, for a change.

On his first trip to Australia during the 2021-22 Ashes, he took six wickets in three matches as England went on to lose the series by a 4-0 margin. Leach stated that he was excited about the prospect of facing the Test champions prior to his injury.

He said on the Vaughany and Tuffers podcast:

"This was the first time I was maybe really relishing the challenge of playing against the Aussies. I think back to when we were in Australia [in 2021/22], I just really didn’t feel ready for that. This time I was a lot more ready for the challenge and seeing how I could do."

England made a radical decision by bringing Moeen Ali out of retirement as Jack Leach's replacement for the series. The hosts also included Rehan Ahmed as cover for the second Test but instead went with an all-seam bowling attack. The duo of Moeen Ali and Joe Root are expected to continue to share the spin-bowling responsibilities for the remainder of the series as well.

Crediting the England squad for making him feel part of the team's endeavors despite his absence, Leach said:

“I’ve loved watching the guys, carrying on what we have been trying to do. They have made me feel part of it, even though I haven’t played. “It’s been great to watch, but from a personal point of view it was a series that I was really looking forward to."

England are currently trailing 2-1 in the five-match Ashes series. But if the first three contests are anything to go by, there is certainly no definite favorite to lift the urn.

"It wasn’t good timing with the injury, but I guess it never is" - Jack Leach

Jack Leach was primed to play a huge role in England's home summer which began with the one-off Test against Ireland. He picked up four wickets in the contest which England comfortably ended up winning.

Claiming that he is recovering quite well from the injury, Leach said:

"It wasn’t good timing with the injury, but I guess it never is . I feel good, I’m not in too much pain, although I was during that game. Since I’ve stopped bowling it’s eased off nicely. I’m into the rehab stage, and focussing on what’s to come.”

Further stating that he intends to return back to action during the tour of India in 2024, Leach continued

"I’m sat there thinking I’m probably not going to play in this series. I can focus on what’s next, which will be India. I am surprised by how well I am dealing with [the injury]. There are low days for sure, where I feel I’d love to be out there now. There is no point in dwelling on that."

England are scheduled to play a five-match Test series in the subcontinent. The Englishmen last walked away with a series win in India back in 2012, which is also the last time that the Men in Blue lost a Test series at home.

