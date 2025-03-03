"This was the ground where he played the 2021 T20 World Cup" - Aakash Chopra lauds Varun Chakaravarthy's spell in IND vs NZ Champions Trophy clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Varun Chakaravarthy for bowling a potent spell in the Men in Blue's 2025 Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand in Dubai. He noted that the mystery spinner was dropped from the Indian side after a few underwhelming performances at the same venue in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

India set New Zealand a 250-run target in the final group game of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, March 2. Chakaravarthy then registered figures of 5/42 in 10 overs to help India bowl New Zealand out for 205 and complete the group stage with an all-win record with a 44-run victory.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener praised Chakaravarthy for delivering a match-winning performance at a venue where he was found slightly wanting at the international level earlier.

"It was a storm named Varun Chakaravarthy that blew them away. He trapped their guys one by one. It was absolutely incredible. Varun Chakaravarthy needs to be spoken about because this was the ground where he played the 2021 T20 World Cup. He got very few opportunities and then he was put in cold storage," he said (5:10).

Chopra noted that the Tamil Nadu spinner wasn't considered good enough for the international level and was peeved when he wasn't picked for India despite consistent performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"He was considered not good enough. He was considered an IPL bowler and that he is not that good at the Indian level. The guy went back and put in a lot of hard work. In fact, he was also playing in the TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League). He even put an Instagram story - 'I wish I had a better PR.' He felt people don't notice him because he didn't have a good PR," he observed.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner has been on a wicket-taking spree since his return to international cricket.

"Then he just continued to practice and take wickets. He did extremely well in two IPL seasons, made Kolkata the champions, bowled the difficult overs, and then he was once again selected for India. Then he kept picking up five-wicket hauls. He thrashed South Africa in South Africa and England at home. His wicket tally in two successive series was the best in Indian T20 cricket history," Chopra elaborated.

Varun Chakaravarthy has picked up 33 wickets at an average of 14.57 in 18 T20Is. He scalped 12 wickets at an average of 11.50 in four T20Is in India's tour of South Africa before accounting for 14 dismissals at an average of 9.85 in five T20Is at home against England.

"Many analysts like me were asking why you need so many spinners" - Aakash Chopra on Varun Chakaravarthy's selection in India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad

Varun Chakaravarthy replaced Yashasvi Jaiswal in India's Champions Trophy squad. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra acknowledged that many experts like him had raised questions when Varun Chakaravarthy was picked as the fifth spinner in India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad.

"Bumrah got injured and you said you had to include someone in the team. Four spinners were already there. Gautam Gambhir and the selectors decided to pick a fifth as well. When they did that, many analysts like me, guilty as charged, were asking why you need so many spinners," he said (6:35).

The analyst opined that Chakaravarthy's performance has ensured India would play four spinners in the first semi-final against Australia in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4.

"However, India went with five spinners. They didn't play him in the first two matches. Here they dropped a fast bowler and played him, and the rest as they say is history. The template is set now. Four spinners against Australia and Varun Chakaravarthy could be our trump card," Chopra observed.

Varun Chakaravarthy castled Will Young and Mitchell Santner and trapped Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell lbw for his first four wickets. He had Matt Henry caught by Virat Kohli at long-off to complete his maiden five-wicket haul in just his second ODI.

