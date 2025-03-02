"This is why I put him in the category of being great and legendary" - Sir Vivian Richards heaps massive praise on Virat Kohli amid CT 2025

Former West Indian batter Sir Vivian Richards has hailed Virat Kohli for his incredible fighting spirit ahead of India's 2025 Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand in Dubai on March 2. It will be Kohli's 300th ODI for India, making him only the seventh Indian player and 22nd overall to the landmark.

The 36-year-old is coming off a brilliant unbeaten 100 in India's latest win against Pakistan, helping the side qualify for the semifinal. Kohli had been in an extended form slump before the Pakistan game, with only a lone three-figure score in his previous 27 outings across formats.

Talking about Kohli in an interaction with India Today, Richards said:

"I think he answers all of us really. I guess he had to work up before these ODIs. He wasn't doing that well, and then he came back in magnificent form. So that is a true testament to the character that we're speaking about, and this is why I put him in the category of being great and legendary."

He added:

"It's not all the time that you get players who - when they are down, can come back. But it's just his fighting spirit, the energy, the passion to do well, that's why I put them up there with the very best. He's able to go through bad times and then to all the bad times, they become good."

The century against Pakistan was Kohli's first in the Champions Trophy and sixth in ICC ODI events. The champion batter also scaled the 14,000-run mark in ODIs during the Pakistan encounter, becoming the fastest-ever to achieve the feat.

Virat Kohli will look to continue his incredible ODI run against New Zealand

As forgettable as Virat Kohli's recent home Test series against New Zealand was, the same opponent has been his bread and butter in ODIs. The champion batter has scored 1,645 runs at an average of almost 59 and a strike rate of 95.69 in 31 matches against the Kiwis.

Kohli's last ODI against New Zealand saw him score a breathtaking 117 off 113 deliveries in the 2023 World Cup semifinal in Mumbai. The knock was historic in more than one way as the veteran batter become the first cricketer to record 50 centuries in the 50-over format, overtaking Sachin Tendulkar's 49.

Kohli also scored a match-winning 95 off 104 in the league stage meeting of the 2023 ODI World Cup against New Zealand.

The winner of the India-New Zealand contest will finish on top of Group A, even as both teams have qualified for the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal.

