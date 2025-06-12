“This Indian length will make you an ‘unlucky Ishant’” - Sanjay Manjrekar’s advice ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests 

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar advised India's pacers to bowl a fuller length, opposite to their usual length in home games, in the upcoming Test tour of England. Team India will take on England in a five-match away Test series, starting June 20.

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian fast-bowling attack, which boasts other options like Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep, and Shardul Thakur. The Indian pacers played a massive role in India coming away with a 2-2 draw in their previous Test tour of England in 2021/22.

Looking ahead to the upcoming India-England series, Manjrekar offered his advice to the Indian pacers in his column for the Hindustan Times, saying:

"Remember Ishant always beating the bat but never getting the edge? That was because of the length. Because of the flat nature and low bounce on our pitches Indian seamers tend to naturally bowl a bit shorter. In England though, this Indian length will make you an ‘unlucky Ishant’."

He added:

"We think life for bowlers is easier when it comes to adjusting, all they have to do is keep pegging away outside off. Sure, line is important but length is more so. Getting fuller into an area where a batter is forced to get onto the front foot and get tempted to drive or push is the length that will make you a star bowler in England."

The Indian pacers will likely be challenged by England batters' Bazball approach in the five Tests. While the approach has failed in away series, England are yet to lose a home Test series since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum respectively became the permanent Test captain and coach in 2022.

"Prasidh especially would have to work on this" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar believes Prasidh Krishna could face the toughest challenge in adjusting to the ideal lengths for English conditions. The 29-year-old is coming off a sensational IPL 2025 season, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 25 scalps.

However, he has played only three Tests in his career, with the latest coming in the final match of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney.

"Prasidh especially would have to work on this as his natural length is much shorter. Interestingly again, this short length is what made him a runaway success in IPL. As we can see T20 cricket and Test cricket are constantly working against each other when it comes to skill development, what’s needed to excel in T20s will be the cause for your downfall in Tests," said Manjrekar (via the aforementioned source)

Bumrah and Siraj are to be certain starters in the playing XI for the first England Test. It remains to be seen if Prasidh features in the lineup, fighting off stiff competition for places with the other Indian pacers in the squad.

