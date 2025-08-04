“This Indian team doesn’t pay heed to outside noise” - Former all-rounder takes swipe at critics after 2-2 draw in ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan has lauded the Indian team management for leaving out Kuldeep Yadav throughout the five-match series after settling for a 2-2 draw in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The cricketer-turned-analyst credited their decision to play all-rounders for batting depth, which worked in their favor.

Notably, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar stepped up with the bat in the series, returning with 516 (10 innings) and 284 runs (8 innings), respectively. The two spinners also returned with identical seven wickets.

The remarks came as India beat England by six runs in a must-win fifth Test at The Oval. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna stepped up with the ball, picking up a fifer and four-fer, respectively.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Irfan Pathan said:

“1:15 – This Indian team doesn’t give heed to outside noise. The outside noise asks them to play Kuldeep Yadav from the first Test to the fifth Test. India didn’t play him. What they wanted was to increase batting depth. They backed it and drew the series 2-2 to prove they are a good touring side.”

The 40-year-old also credited captain Shubman Gill for being the highest run-getter with 754 runs in the series, comprising a double century and three tons. He also lauded him for his captaincy tactics when England needed just 35 runs with four wickets in hand on the final day of the fifth Test.

“4:45 – Shubman Gill will keep the No.4 spot for so many years. [He] Scripted records after records. He was equally impressive as captain, especially today [under pressure on Day 5 at The Oval].”

“The way he took wickets in both innings after so much criticism” – Irfan Pathan lauds key India pacer's role in the 5th Test vs England

Irfan Pathan also lauded Prasidh Krishna for bagging eight wickets in the fifth Test to finish with 14 wickets in his three Tests. He credited him for his comeback after managing just one wicket in the second Test at Edgbaston. The former cricketer said in the same video:

“2:10- Hats off to Prasidh Krishna. The way he was bowling today. I was watching and was so happy for this boy. I told the team to play him in the last match and this match. The way he took wickets in both innings after so much criticism [was impressive].”

Pathan, however, launched a scathing attack on Jasprit Bumrah for playing just three Tests in the series. He concluded:

“9:11 – When it comes to Bumrah, I am very clear: if you are playing, play the full series; else, don’t play. You cannot pick and choose. This is Indian cricket. Indian cricket is the biggest; no one is bigger than that. Bumrah is a player of big stature, but you can’t pick and choose, according to me. It’s tough for a captain to run the team.”

As per reports, Jasprit Bumrah missed the fifth Test due to a knee injury. The World No.1-ranked Test bowler was rested in two matches to manage his workload.

Click here to check out the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test full scorecard.

