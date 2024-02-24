"This innings will be very helpful for him going forward" - Owais Shah says Yashasvi Jaiswal should be proud of his knock in the 4th IND vs ENG Test

Owais Shah feels Yashasvi Jaiswal should be proud of his fighting knock in India's first innings of the fourth Test against England as it will hold him in good stead as his career progresses.

Jaiswal scored 73 runs off 117 deliveries as India ended Day 2 (Saturday, February 24) in Ranchi at 219/7. The hosts bowled England out for 353 earlier in the day and trail Ben Stokes and Co. by 134 runs heading into the third morning.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Shah was asked whether Jaiswal would be disappointed about failing to convert his half-century into a three-figure knock. He responded:

"He would be disappointed but he should feel quite proud as well with this knock because it wasn't that easy to bat on this pitch. The ball was moving decently and Anderson was taking an examination, especially with the new ball."

"However, he left that spell and also played straight. He got one or two outside edges as well but they went along the ground. So he played out that dangerous spell and then played his shots. This innings will be very helpful for him going forward," the former England batter added.

Shah noted that Jaiswal will remember this knock when he plays on similar pitches that assist seam movement. He added that he would realize that it's not necessary to play aggressively always and that a cautious approach yields dividends at times.

"The exam of Test cricket is that you have to play your shots selectively" - Owais Shah lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal's temperament

Yashasvi Jaiswal struck eight fours and a six during his innings.

Owais Shah was further asked about the temperament exhibited by Yashasvi Jaiswal. He replied:

"Every batter who plays Test cricket has shots. That's why they have reached international cricket. However, the exam of Test cricket is that you have to play your shots selectively. You read the conditions and play accordingly."

The cricketer-turned-commentator was particularly appreciative of the left-handed opener's shot selection.

"If the full ball is moving, you say that you won't play the drive and will score runs off shorter deliveries. It's a game of cat and mouse, the batter wants to play the drive but he stops himself and chooses the shots he can play. That's why this was a fantastic innings from Yashasvi Jaiswal because he batted thoughtfully," Shah added.

Jaiswal added 82 runs for the second wicket with Shubman Gill (38 off 65) after Rohit Sharma was dismissed cheaply. He was the fifth wicket to fall, bottom-edging a Shoaib Bashir delivery that kept slightly low onto his stumps.

