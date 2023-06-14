“This is not a lesser achievement” – Wasim Jaffer credits Team India for reaching consecutive WTC finals, explains how to end ICC trophy drought

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has lauded Team India for reaching back-to-back World Test Championship (WTC) finals under Virat Kohli (2021) and Rohit Sharma (2023).

Jaffer also credited the Men in Blue for reaching the semifinals of the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups. The statement came days after India lost the summit clash against Australia by 209 runs.

The 45-year-old reckoned that Team India needs to 'evolve' to end their decade-long ICC trophy drought. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Jaffer said:

“If I talk positively, the Indian team has been consistent. They qualified for both World Test Championship finals. This is not a lesser achievement. We also reached the semi-finals of the 2015 and 2019 World Cups. India has been consistent, but they have failed to reach that next level."

He continued:

"I feel India probably needs to [evolve] because we have seen they have slightly changed their template in the World Cups.”

India finished first and second in the points table during the 2021 and 2023 WTC cycles, respectively. Before Rohit Sharma’s loss to Australia, the Virat Kohli-led side had lost to the inaugural 2021 WTC final by eight wickets (both losses came in England).

“BCCI should think about it” – Wasim Jaffer on WTC 2023 final’s scheduling after IPL

Wasim Jaffer has criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the WTC 2023 final was played just one week after the Indian Premier League. The former India opener stated that the players needed at least 15 to 25 days to acclimatize to the conditions.

He said:

“In WTC, they slightly lacked proper planning. You are playing World Test Championship within seven or eight days after the IPL. You are playing five-day cricket after two months of T20s. There should have been more time and BCCI should think about it."

Jaffer added:

"Next time, the players should get at least 15-25 days to acclimatize to the conditions and play one or two friendly matches. It’s a very big game after two years of hard work.”

Earlier, Team India coach Rahul Dravid had pointed out that India were leading the five-match series 2-1 during their tour of England in 2021. Even Rohit Sharma had questioned the timing of the WTC final.

