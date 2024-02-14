"This is a man who puts bums on seats" - Nasser Hussain lauds Ben Stokes ahead of his 100th Test appearance

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has hailed Ben Stokes for making fans stick to their seats by entertaining them throughout ahead of his 100th Test appearance. Hussain believes Stokes comes in the league of Eoin Morgan for a complete overhaul of the approach in a format.

Stokes, 32, is set to become the 16th English cricketer to make 100 Test appearances when he takes the field in Rajkot against India. Having succeeded Joe Root as the captain in the longest format, England have vastly improved under the gun all-rounder, losing only four Tests since June 2022.

In his column for The Daily Mail, Hussain reflected that Stokes is completely different from someone like Sir Alastair Cook, explaining:

"He is also the complete showman. He doesn't just grind out scores in the manner of Alastair Cook. This is a man who puts bums on seats. Someone who views it as his job to entertain. And the final tick in the box has come later on in his career through his outstanding captaincy skills."

Hussain believes Stokes' all-round skills make him indispensable. The former skipper also thinks Stokes has overhauled England's approach in Tests much like Morgan did in the white-ball formats.

"The thing that sets apart Ben Stokes, who will become the 16th Englishman on that incredible list, is that he has completed the near impossible task of ticking every single box as an international cricketer. His two years in charge have been transformative. Within cricket, only Eoin Morgan is comparable as an England captain who successfully overhauled a style of play overnight," Hussain explained.

Stokes has been credited for instilling fearlessness into fellow England players' minds and playing to entertain the crowds. Under Stokes, England registered their highest successful run-chase in Tests and blanked Pakistan 3-0 in their backyard.

"When it gets tough, he comes into his own" - Nasser Hussain

Hussain also lauded Stokes for practicing what he preaches, claiming it to be good for the future of Test cricket.

"I can't remember a boring Test among these past 20 matches. He's talked the talk but also gone out there and walked the walk, which is so heartwarming at a time when the future of the international game's longest format appeared to be under threat. And he loves being in the battle, seemingly enjoying the difficult times and the pressure moments more than anything else. When it gets tough, he comes into his own," he elaborated.

England beat India in the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs, but the hosts bounced back in Vishakhapatnam with a strong performance to level the five-match series at 1-1.

The third Test in Rajkot will start on Thursday, February 15.

