“This is the Moeen Ali we know” – Fans react as England all-rounder scores 54 off 82 in 4th Ashes Test

Moeen Ali starred with the bat for England on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test against Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, July 20.
The left-handed batter scored 54 runs off 82 balls, including seven boundaries. Ali shared a 121-run partnership with Zak Crawley for the second wicket to rescue his team from 9/1.
With his knock, the all-rounder also gave a fitting reply to his critics after falling cheaply (5 runs) at No.3 during the second innings of the Headingley Test. England, though, won that match by three wickets to stay alive in the five-match series.
During his glittering fifty, Ali also became only the fourth England player with 3000+ runs and 200+ wickets in Tests. Ian Botham, Andrew Flintoff, and Stuart Broad are the other players on the elite list.
Ali was eventually dismissed by an exceptional catch from Usman Khawaja off Mitchell Starc's bowling in the 28th over.
Moeen Ali and Zak Crawley’s partnership puts England in a commanding position
A century partnership between Moeen Ali and Zak Crawley put England in a commanding position during the second innings on Day 2.
At the time of writing, England were 217/2 after 38 overs, with Crawley (118* off 116) and Joe Root (38* off 27) at the crease. Mitchell Starc provided both breakthroughs for Australia.
Earlier in the day, the hosts bundled out Australia for 317 in 90.2 overs. Chris Woakes emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 5/62, while Stuart Broad bagged two wickets. James Anderson, Ali, and Mark Wood settled for one apiece.
Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh smashed half-centuries for the visitors, while Travis Head and Steve Smith chipped in with 40+ scores. Mitchell Starc remained unbeaten on 36.
