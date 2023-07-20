“This is the Moeen Ali we know” – Fans react as England all-rounder scores 54 off 82 in 4th Ashes Test

Moeen Ali starred with the bat for England on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test against Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, July 20.

The left-handed batter scored 54 runs off 82 balls, including seven boundaries. Ali shared a 121-run partnership with Zak Crawley for the second wicket to rescue his team from 9/1.

Moeen Ali departs after a well-played fifty, thanks to a remarkable catch by Khawaja.



#ENGvAUS #Ashes #Cricket #StunningCatch #MoeenAli #UsmanKhawaja pic.twitter.com/VhgxfhFTKB A stunning catch by Usman Khawaja!Moeen Ali departs after a well-played fifty, thanks to a remarkable catch by Khawaja.

With his knock, the all-rounder also gave a fitting reply to his critics after falling cheaply (5 runs) at No.3 during the second innings of the Headingley Test. England, though, won that match by three wickets to stay alive in the five-match series.

During his glittering fifty, Ali also became only the fourth England player with 3000+ runs and 200+ wickets in Tests. Ian Botham, Andrew Flintoff, and Stuart Broad are the other players on the elite list.

Ali was eventually dismissed by an exceptional catch from Usman Khawaja off Mitchell Starc's bowling in the 28th over.

Fans on Twitter hailed Moeen Ali for his half-century in the fourth Ashes Test. One tweeted:

"This is the Moeen Ali we know!"

This is the Moeen Ali we know!

Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:

That's a beautiful innings from Moeen Ali. Exceeded expectations and hit some lovely shots on the way.

Moeen Ali proves he's still got it! A fantastic knock of 54 runs, marking his first fifty since 2019. Great to see him back in top form! #MoeenAli #Ashes

Moeen Ali comes out of retirement and gets to a landmark tally of 200 test wickets and 3000 test runs. #ENGvAUS #Ashes

Sunil Singh @Sunil_1984_



Moeen Ali did better than expected that's gold from Ali for Eng #Ashes

The Hood @AsiaThehood

Moeen Ali “ lol”

Ben Stokes " Ashes "
Moeen Ali " lol"
Ali proved his selection right at No 3 in #Ashes

Well played Moeen Ali. Good knock, great partnership and put England in a decent position. #Ashes

John O'Connell @jdpoc



Stunning innings so far - from a man who was supposed to be 'retired'.



Moeen Ali is one of my favourite cricketers of all time.
Stunning innings so far - from a man who was supposed to be 'retired'.
#Cricket #Ashes #ENDAUS.

Moeen Ali and Zak Crawley’s partnership puts England in a commanding position

A century partnership between Moeen Ali and Zak Crawley put England in a commanding position during the second innings on Day 2.

At the time of writing, England were 217/2 after 38 overs, with Crawley (118* off 116) and Joe Root (38* off 27) at the crease. Mitchell Starc provided both breakthroughs for Australia.

Earlier in the day, the hosts bundled out Australia for 317 in 90.2 overs. Chris Woakes emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 5/62, while Stuart Broad bagged two wickets. James Anderson, Ali, and Mark Wood settled for one apiece.

Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh smashed half-centuries for the visitors, while Travis Head and Steve Smith chipped in with 40+ scores. Mitchell Starc remained unbeaten on 36.

Click here to follow ENG vs AUS live score updates.