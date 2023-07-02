“This is why nobody likes him” - Twitterati lash out at Kevin Pietersen over his distasteful comments on Nathan Lyon 

Injured Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon won a lot of hearts for hobbling out to bat on Day 4 of the Lord’s Test against England on Saturday, July 1 in the ongoing Ashes 2023 series. Lyon injured his calf while fielding on Day 2 of the Test match and arrived at the ground on crutches the next day.

On Day 4 of the Lord’s Test, after Australia lost their ninth wicket, Lyon limped out to bat, stunning fans and critics. He scored four courtesy of a boundary and added 15 runs for the last wicket with Mitchell Starc (15*).

While Lyon earned a lot of plaudits for his brave act, former England batter-turned-commentator Kevin Pietersen made a strange observation. He was heard as saying on Sky Sports:

"Imagine if he [Lyon] had been hit on the head and got concussion, he'd have got a like-for-like replacement and a world-class spinner [Todd Murphy], based on how he performed in India, it gives food for thought."

Twitterati slammed Pietersen for hinting that Lyon may have walked out to bat keeping the concussion substitute rule in mind. Here are some reactions to KP’s comments on Lyon:

Vishesh Roy @vroy38 #ENGvAUS Kevin Pietersen’s conspiracy theory behind Nathan Lyon coming out to bat is pathetic. As a former captain, you cannot be suggesting rubbish theories, you are not a normal fan and even fans didn’t come up with this. Glad Lyon gave a fitting response. #Ashes Kevin Pietersen’s conspiracy theory behind Nathan Lyon coming out to bat is pathetic. As a former captain, you cannot be suggesting rubbish theories, you are not a normal fan and even fans didn’t come up with this. Glad Lyon gave a fitting response. #Ashes #ENGvAUS

Aritra Mukherjee @aritram029 Dear Kevin Pietersen, I have immense respect for you as a cricketer. While airing honest views is your job now but would request you to be a bit reserve when criticising or explaining certain theories.



I believe, nobody wants to get hit on the head as part of a tactic. Dear Kevin Pietersen, I have immense respect for you as a cricketer. While airing honest views is your job now but would request you to be a bit reserve when criticising or explaining certain theories. I believe, nobody wants to get hit on the head as part of a tactic.

chalmesh @chalmeshchallu @deshmukhnaveen @mufaddal_vohra He's always biased as a commentator he should learn from his mate Nasir Hossain and sir Ian bishop @deshmukhnaveen @mufaddal_vohra He's always biased as a commentator he should learn from his mate Nasir Hossain and sir Ian bishop

Aditya Kulkarni @IAdityaKulkarni @mufaddal_vohra Very irresponsible statement given by Peterson and fantastic reply by Lyon @mufaddal_vohra Very irresponsible statement given by Peterson and fantastic reply by Lyon

Jonny @JonnyW09 @FoxCricket I apologise on behalf of English cricket… KP is one of our worst, awful commentator and his views are madness @FoxCricket I apologise on behalf of English cricket… KP is one of our worst, awful commentator and his views are madness

Polzy @Polzy2 @FoxCricket If it was broad or Anderson coming out to bat injured, we'd say the same thing, storm in a tea cup @FoxCricket If it was broad or Anderson coming out to bat injured, we'd say the same thing, storm in a tea cup

Ali Zafar @alizafar7486 @codecricketau I disliked Peterson as a pundit before this, now I am proper disgusted by him after this. @codecricketau I disliked Peterson as a pundit before this, now I am proper disgusted by him after this.

Craig Bounds @Boundsy1 @codecricketau Time to pull KP from the commentary team…yes KP, it is a ‘Commentarry team’, NOT a ‘Conspiracy team’. Shameful, disgraceful comments… @KP24 you should be ashamed of yourself. I thought you were better than this… @codecricketau Time to pull KP from the commentary team…yes KP, it is a ‘Commentarry team’, NOT a ‘Conspiracy team’. Shameful, disgraceful comments…@KP24 you should be ashamed of yourself. I thought you were better than this…

Lyon’s dismissal saw Australia being bowled out for 279 in their second innings, setting England a target of 371.

Lyon hits out at Pietersen over concussion substitute comments

Meanwhile, Lyon also slammed Pietersen for suggesting that he walked out to bat on Day 4 of the Lord’s Test despite his calf injury with the concussion substitute rule in mind.

Speaking at the end of the day’s play, the veteran Aussie spinner said that he would never think of such a move since one of teammates [Phil Hughes] passed away after being hit on the head. In response to Pietersen’s views, Lyon commented:

'I have heard comments that people thought I went out there to get hit in the head, and I'm really against that because I've lost one of my mates due to being hit in the head. So I think that's a really poor excuse or conversation being had.”

On his decision to go out and bat despite being in immense pain, Lyon said that he wanted to contribute some crucial runs to the team’s cause. He said:

“I knew the risks. But the way I look at it, as I said before, I'll do anything for this team. You never know how big a 15-run partnership can be in an Ashes series. I'm proud of myself for going out there and doing that.”

Chasing 371, England went to stumps at 114/4 and need a further 257 for victory on Day 5.

