"This is one of my biggest days in life" - Rishabh Pant reflects on his match-winning knock at the Gabba

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant said that it was one of the biggest days of his life, as his unbeaten 89 helped India hand Australia their first defeat at the Gabba in 32 years.

The left-hander has often been criticized for playing rash shots. However, under immense pressure, he silenced his critics with a patient knock to help India win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

In the post-match presentation ceremony, 'Man of the Match' Rishabh Pant thanked the support staff for believing in him even when he was not a part of India's playing XI.

"This is one of my biggest days in life. The support the team has given me even when I was not playing, has been incredible. It's a dream come true," Rishabh Pant said.

"The team management always backs me" - Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant

The visitors had suffered a humiliating defeat in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval. India were bundled out for just 36 in their second innings - their lowest-ever score in Tests.

However, Rishabh Pant revealed that every single player in the team worked hard after the Adelaide defeat. He is glad that the efforts that he put in, have all paid off.

The 23-year-old also said that the team management always believed in him as a genuine match-winner. Thus, he is happy that he could repay the faith shown in him by the support staff.

Advertisement

"We've been practicing hard after the first Test. The team management always backs me and tells me you are a match-winner and you have to go out there and win, and I am happy I did it today," Rishabh Pant asserted.

While many have debated a lot about whether Pant is India's best bet as a wicketkeeper, the left-hander has put all doubts to rest with his fantastic knock at the Gabba.

A remarkable, match-winning knock from Rishabh Pant sees him named Player of the Match at the Gabba #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/BstOqekdOV — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2021

His 97 at the Sydney Cricket Ground was also crucial in Team India saving that Test. Rishabh Pant has thus made a strong case for himself to cement his place in this Indian team.