"This should put curtains on his international career" - Fans give their verdict on Samson's career after another disappointing dismissal

The depleted Indian team put in a spirited performance in the second T20I but failed to replicate it today, with Sanju Samson one of the guilty parties. A mighty top-order collapse resulted in a paltry score of 81/8 in the first innings for the visitors.

Indian cricket fans were highly disappointed with the batting unit's performance, especially Sanju Samson, who looked all at sea while facing quality spin bowling.

Birthday boy Wanindu Hasaranga castled Samson out for a duck with a sumptuous leg-spin delivery in the 5th over to pull the curtains on the wicket keeper's stay at the crease.

Fans noticed this and expressed their frustration over repeated dismal performances by Sanju Samson in T20I cricket. So far, he has played 10 matches for India in the shortest format and has scored just 117 runs at an average of 13 with the best score of 27.

After witnessing the latest innings, fans on Twitter felt that Samson was wasting his opportunities and urged the selectors to drop him from the squad for the immediate future.

It was a golden opportunity for him in this match as an impactful knock in this game could have helped him to establish himself at the international level. But he displayed extreme vulnerability while facing spin bowling on a turning track and perished without even getting off the mark.

Twitter reactions about Sanju Samson's duck in Today's game:

his name = very big player

his batting = very very worst player#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/wkzXzWsRW1 — amir shahzad (@amirsha32740231) July 29, 2021

#SanjuSamson Let's See his career 🥱

10 inns

117 runs

11.7 avg

110 SR

27 HS#ThankYouSamson pic.twitter.com/TfWRgXXQaB — Pritam Biswas (@pritambiswas_18) July 29, 2021

#SanjuSamson

I think Sanju enjoys playing IPL than for the National team. He should announce his retirement from International Cricket. Opportunity waster. — Hari Narayanan (@h4harinair) July 29, 2021

Just wanna thanks Sanju Samson for being such a great aggresive wicketkeeper ever and also with great Drs knowledge #INDvsSL2021 #SLvIND #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/lSyVkZKjFN — meme ka adda (@cricketmemes16) July 29, 2021

Guess #SanjuSamson is testing the temperament of the selectors instead. Not sure with this talent pool, selectors will be patient with him as the selectors were once with #RohitSharma. His weakness with spinners is alarming. In present times, 10 T20Is is a luxury. #INDvSL — G. S. Vivek (@GSV1980) July 29, 2021

Massive game for #SanjuSamson. Another low score can probably take him out of India contention for a pretty long time. Him & Manish Pandey are almost on the same boat & the time is running out quickly for both of them. #SLvIND — Abhinav (@abhinav_k316) July 29, 2021

Modi Ji should make sure to make Gautam Gambhir keep quiet anything related to 2024 elections. #SanjuSamson https://t.co/OQUbfC2WaI — OHO Memes (@OhoMemes) July 29, 2021

Talent can only take u to the international level but if you wanna stay there you have to show composure , consistently and temperament. That's why you call virat and Rohit the legend. #NitishRana #SanjuSamson #INDvsSL2021 — Nikunj Kansal (@NikunjjKansal) July 29, 2021

That's why all these IPL kids need to play domestic cricket regularly.

All these IPL kids perfirmed well in IPL on flat pitches ..now failed badly on turning trucks ! Indians struggling against spin , What a Shame ! #sanjusamson ka career khatam , Bi bi , Tata

#INDvsSL2021 — Ishant Sharma (@IshantS79367652) July 29, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav's 23 was the best score for India in the first innings

Earlier in the day, Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bat first. Team management hoped batsmen might have felt that the depleted batting unit would be comfortable batting first rather than chasing in the pressure game. But all hope deserted them in just under five overs after the game began.

India lost the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan (0), Devdutt Padikkal (9), Ruturaj Gaikwad (14), and Sanju Samson (0) by the fifth over, leaving India's innings in disarray at 25/4. Kuldeep Yadav (23*) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (16) were the top two scorers for India in the innings. The duo helped India reach 81/8 in the end.

