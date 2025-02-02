"This series has confirmed that RCB gonna finish at bottom in IPL 2025"- Top 10 funny memes after India's thumping win vs England in 5th T20I 2025

Fans online reacted with memes as Team India registered a resounding 150-run victory against England in the fifth T20I on Sunday, February 2, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. As a result, the Men in Blue won the five-match series convincingly by a 4-1 margin.

After being asked to bat first, India scored a massive total of 247/9 in the first innings on the back of a blistering century from opener Abhishek Sharma. En route to 135 (54), Sharma smashed 13 sixes and seven fours. All-rounder Shivam Dube, with 30 runs, was the next-highest scorer for the hosts in the innings. Brydon Carse (3/38) and Mark Wood (2/32) were among the wickets for the English side in the bowling department.

In reply, the English batting unit failed miserably as Indian bowlers skittled them out cheaply for 97 in just 10.3 overs to finish the match early. Opener Phil Salt top-scorer for them with 55 (23), while none of the others scored more than 10 runs. Mohammed Shami scalped three wickets for the home team with the ball.

Fans enjoyed Sunday night's one-sided fifth T20I between India and England. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. One of the fans trolled the RCB team after their new recruits from the England team failed in the series with a post that read:

"This T20 series has confirm that RCB gonna finish at bottom in IPL 2025."

"This is what we've sat down and spoken about"- India captain Suryakumar Yadav after T20I series win vs England 2025

At the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav reflected on the win, saying:

"It's always about being a little instinctive on the ground, whoever you feel might do something, throw them the ball. This is what we've sat down and spoken about, what brand of cricket we want to play, and we keep sticking to it. It's a high-risk, high-reward game, but at the end of the day, we're getting the results."

He continued:

"I'm very happy for his family as well, they must have enjoyed his innings (On Abhishek Sharma). It was great. (On Varun Chakravarty) He's been relentlessly working hard with our fielding coach Dilip sir, whenever he gets time in our practice sessions. Today he put his hand up and said he wants to field in the outfield, and you saw the results. He's a process-oriented man, always wants to work on something new."

The two teams will next square off in a three-match ODI series, which commences on Thursday (February 6) at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

