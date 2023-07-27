"This series never ceases to come up with something new" - Twitter reacts as Pat Cummins finally wins the toss in the 2023 Ashes 

Australia captain Pat Cummins stuck with calling tails at the toss and the coin fell in his favor for the first time in the 2023 Ashes series. The Men in Yellow, having already retained the urn, opted to bowl first under overcast conditions at The Oval.

Ben Stokes had won all of the previous four tosses in the Ashes so far. Cummins' rotten luck stretched as far as the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India, where Rohit Sharma had won the toss.

Jokingly stating that he had to confirm whether the coin indeed fell with the tails side up, Cummins said during the toss:

"Yeah I had to double check that (laughs as he finally wins a toss). We're going to have a bowl. Bit of a cloud overhead. It's a similar side to who played four years ago. It's been a great few days and we're really excited about this."

Naming Todd Murphy as the solitary change in the playing XI in place of all-rounder Cameron Green, Cummins added:

"One change - Cam Green misses out, Todd Murphy comes in. I think Nathan Lyon's always bowled well here and Toddy's a great bowler we're bringing him in. (Are the boys ready?) They're pumped up."

Australia are placed similarly as they were during their last tour of England in 2019. With a 2-1 lead after four Tests, the Men in Yellow once again have the opportunity to end their 22-year run without a series win on English soil.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter after Cummins broke the toss-losing streak.

Georgie Heath🎙️ @GeorgieHeath27



#Ashes23 Pat Cummins wins the toss! This series never ceases to come up with something new

sam @sammiee_k PAT CUMMINS WON A TOSS YESSSSSSS 🗣️🗣️🗣️

JAKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 @TheMasterBucks



#Ashes PAT CUMMINS HAS WON A TOSS I REPEAT PAT CUMMINS HAS WON A TOSS

NASIR SHABBIR @NASIRSH19968277

Cummins can field.

Cummins can bat.

Cummins can lead.

CUMMINS CAN WIN THE TOSS ALSO. He finally called it right after losing 5 in row! Cummins can bowl.Cummins can field.Cummins can bat.Cummins can lead.CUMMINS CAN WIN THE TOSS ALSO. He finally called it right after losing 5 in row! #Ashes

Ankit Kumar Singh @skywalkerhuss



#Ashes #EngvAus My my my....Pat Cummins has finally won a toss after losing five on the trot. The sun will rise in the west tomorrow.

Wisden Almanack @WisdenAlmanack Welcome to The Oval, where Pat Cummins has avoided becoming the 11th captain — and the first Australian since 1905 — to lose every toss in a five-match Test series. #ashes

Obviously we don't want to allow them to leave England winning the Ashes series" - Ben Stokes aims to spoil Pat Cummins' victory parade

England named an unchanged playing XI from the fourth Test, which includes an out-of-form James Anderson. While several expected Josh Tongue to be included after his heroics at Lord's, the veteran was given yet another chance despite a poor performance at his home venue at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Ben Stokes asserted that the fifth Test is a crucial contest even though the urn's fate is sealed. He said at the toss:

"Obviously Australia want to leave here winning the Ashes and obviously we don't want to allow them to leave England winning the Ashes series. Important game for both teams."

