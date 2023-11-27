"This is simply a make or break season for him" - Anil Kumble on Delhi Capitals retaining Prithvi Shaw for IPL 2024

Former Team India coach Anil Kumble reckons that the upcoming IPL season would be make or break for opening batter Prithvi Shaw. The 24-year-old was retained by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the mini-auction on December 19.

Shaw had a horrific last IPL season, scoring only 106 runs in eight games at an average of 13.25 and a strike rate under 125. Despite being dropped several times during the reason, the DC management continues to display faith in the talented batter.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, Kumble highlighted how players who came up with Shaw have gone ahead of him.

"This is something that he needs to understand. Players that have played with him have gone ahead . For example Shubman Gill, who is one of India's best players, and a young player who is looking at a future with the team for a long time. And Shaw has missed out on that. So this is simply a make or break season for him," Kumble said.

Prithvi Shaw is currently recovering from a knee injury he suffered during his English county cricket stint with Northamptonshire.

Shaw displayed outstanding form for the County side in the One Day Cup, including a breathtaking 244 off only 153 balls, with 28 fours and 11 sixes. He reached his double hundred in 129 deliveries and became just the third cricketer to score a 200 in the tournament's history.

Despite playing only four games, Shaw averaged an incredible 143 at a strike rate of 152.66 with two centuries.

"Prithvi Shaw has to look at his fitness" - Anil Kumble

Prithvi Shaw was criticized for his fielding and running between the wickets in IPL 2023.

Anil Kumble also stressed that Prithvi Shaw will have to work on his fitness more than his cricketing skills.

Despite being in his mid-20s, the youngster was often substituted using the Impact Player rule during DC's fielding stints in IPL 2023. With fielding becoming a non-negotiable in modern cricket, especially in T20s, Kumble feels being fully fit and agile is paramount for Shaw.

"Prithvi Shaw has to look at his fitness. I think that's something that is constantly spoken about. It's not about his cricketing skills. Yes, there might be some chinks in his armour like all batters do. We've seen that he's someone who can take the game away in the T20 format. He's still young but he needs to work on his fitness. If Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly, David Warner can't get him to work on his fitness then it's a challenge," said Kumble.

Prithvi Shaw has been part of the Delhi Capitals since 2018 but his returns have consistently dwindled.

He averages a mere 23.86 despite opening the batting in 71 IPL games, with 13 half-centuries and no centuries.