“This is not T20, this not a little party” - Former England cricketer’s blunt advice for Indian pacer ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former England cricketer David Lloyd has a stern warning for India's Arshdeep Singh as he gears up to spearhead India's bowling unit in the Champions Trophy 2025. The left-arm pacer will have a huge responsibility on his shoulders following Jasprit Bumrah's exclusion due to back injury, Mohammed Shami yet to fire after returning, and Harshit Rana still being new to the international circuit.

Arshdeep Singh has been India's go-to bowler in T20 cricket since his debut in 2022. With limited ODI matches in the schedule and the fact that Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Shami led the charge for India in the format, the left-arm pacer has only featured in nine matches to date.

He was wicketless in his first two ODI appearances and returned to contention after the 2023 ODI World Cup. So far, he has taken 14 wickets at an average of 23.00, including figures of 2-33 in the recent outing against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Lloyd believes the opposition teams will have an opportunity to take on Arshdeep Singh given his inexperience in ODI cricket.

“You are going to miss him (Bumrah). You can't get away from the fact that the best bowler in the world isn't playing, then you've got a problem," Lloyd said on talkSPORT (via Hindustan Times).

"If you are the opposition, test him out, really get into Arshdeep. This is not T20, this not a little party, you've got to come back and come back again, and that is something he won't be used to. If you are the opposition, you try and play on that, let's see what he's got," he added.

Arshdeep Singh has played 33 List A matches, in which he has taken 55 wickets at an average of 24.30 and an economy rate of 5.07.

India pacer Arshdeep Singh was the leading wicket-taker in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy

The left-arm pacer had a campaign to remember with Punjab in their quarter-final run in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He finished as the leading wicket-taker in the competition, claiming 20 scalps at an average of 18.25.

After playing the majority of matches in the five-game T20I series against England, he was rested for the first two ODIs of the subsequent three-match affair at home.

