"This team didn't deserve to qualify" - Aakash Chopra on the reasons behind Pakistan's exit from the 2023 World Cup

Aakash Chopra believes Pakistan have been rightfully eliminated from the 2023 World Cup before the semi-final stage.

The Men in Green needed a monumental win in their final league game against England to make it through to the knockouts but suffered a 93-run defeat. They finished fifth in the standings, just ahead of Afghanistan on net run rate.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Pakistan didn't deserve to qualify for the semi-finals. He reasoned (8:20):

"Pakistan haven't played good cricket at all. Your public, not the team, might keep complaining about things but you have played extremely ordinary cricket. It might seem slightly harsh but this team didn't deserve to qualify because they didn't play like that at all."

The former India opener pointed out that New Zealand were the only formidable team defeated by Babar Azam and company, and that too involved an element of luck. He observed (7:20):

"Pakistan won just one good game, that was against New Zealand, and that too via the DLS method where you conceded 400 runs. You defeated none among India, Australia, South Africa and England. You didn't even beat Afghanistan. You couldn't have qualified in such a case."

Pakistan started their World Cup campaign with two successive wins. They then lost four consecutive games to India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa respectively, which virtually knocked them out of the tournament.

"If you see the 3 most expensive bowlers, 2 are Pakistani" - Aakash Chopra on the Men in Green's issues

Haris Rauf has conceded the most runs in a single edition of the World Cup. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra picked Pakistan bowlers' profligacy as one of their stumbling blocks. He elaborated (7:45):

"Let's start talking about why they haven't qualified. Haris Rauf has conceded more than 500 runs. I have huge respect and regard for Haris Rauf, but if you see the three most expensive bowlers, two are Pakistani - Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi."

The reputed commentator feels the Pakistan batters' cautious approach also led to their downfall. He said:

"Dilshan Madushanka is there in the middle but he is one of the leading wicket-takers. If you check the batting list, you will find the strike rate is below the earth. It's somewhere in the netherworld."

Chopra concluded by saying that Pakistan have plenty to ponder after their World Cup debacle. He reckons Babar Azam losing his captaincy could be one of the repercussions.

