Team India pulled off another sensational T20I series victory with a 15-run win over England in the fourth T20I at Pune. The result meant the Men in Blue took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Suryakumar Yadav's Men won the first two T20Is of the series before suffering a 26-run loss in the third encounter at Rajkot. The hosts were in deep trouble at 12/3 in the Pune outing after losing the toss and being asked to bat first.

However, half-centuries from Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya helped India recover and post a competitive 181/9 in 20 overs. England began their run-chase in style at 62/0 in the 6th over.

Trending

Yet, the Indian spinners caused chaos in the middle overs once again, picking up six wickets between them. Ultimately, Team India managed to hold their nerves and seal the deal by bowling England out for 166.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were overjoyed with another T20I series win for the 2024 World Champions and reacted as follows:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans continued to hail Team India for another T20I series win with one saying:

“17th unbeaten T20I series at home for India! The dominance is real, and this team is rewriting the record books! Best ever in this format, no doubt!"

"Amazing T20I team. India can have 2 seperate T20Is teams for sure," posted a fan.

"India seal the series with a hard-fought victory! Time and again, they were pushed into a corner, but they held their nerve and came out on top.Duckett fell on the last ball of the Powerplay, and India capitalized on the momentum, sneaking in a couple more wickets," a fan wrote.

"You bat the same way you bat in the nets" - Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav praised his side for a tremendous comeback from losing three early wickets to win the fourth T20I against England. While acknowledging they may have lost too many wickets at the start, he remained firm on the batters playing an aggressive brand of cricket.

Talking about the win at the post-match presentation, Surya said [via Cricbuzz]:

"A top effort from everyone. A great crowd, they were always behind us. We didn't want to go back after 10/3. Three wickets in one over was too much. The way Hardik and Dube showed their experience was great. This is one thing we've been talking about - you bat the same way you bat in the nets. I think we are moving in the right direction."

It was Team India's sixth consecutive T20I series win to go along with the T20 World Cup triumph last year.

They will look to clinch an emphatic 4-1 series win in the fifth and final T20I to be played in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news