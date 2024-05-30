"This team will win the World Cup for you" - PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi confident of Pakistan's chances in T20 WC 2024

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi strongly believes that the men's national team can win the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. The top boss of the PCB has urged fans to stop criticizing them for the next four weeks and instead wants them to get behind the Men in Green.

Led by Babar Azam, the Men in Green are targetting their second World Cup title. Pakistan lifted their inaugural T20 World Cup in 2009 and have finished as runners-up twice. They are also one of the few teams to reach the knockouts in each of the last three editions.

Speaking in London during a media interaction, Naqvi expressed confidence in the team combination and said, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.pk:

"This is the time to support the team. I urge everyone to stop criticizing the team for the next four weeks. This team will win the World Cup for you. In my opinion, Babar Azam alone is more than sufficient. This team has the best combination and is highly capable."

Pakistan's build-up for the showpiece event has been scratchy as they could only draw the T20I series at home to an under-strength New Zealand, followed by beating Ireland 2-1. They lost a T20I to England, with two washed out and one left to play.

"I have encouraged the players to focus on their game without the pressure of winning or losing" - Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan national cricket team. (Credits: PCB on X)

Naqvi also underlined the need for patience and avoiding nitpicking after only one or two losses and hinted at watching the India-Pakistan clash in New York. The 45-year-old elaborated (as per the aforementioned source):

"The Pakistani team comprises excellent players with immense talent. I request everyone to cease the criticism. Post-mortems begin after losing just one match, which is not right. The boys are eagerly waiting for the nation's support. I am confident this very team will win the World Cup. I have encouraged the players to focus on their game without the pressure of winning or losing. Give your best effort. Winning and losing are in Allah's hands. I see this team going very far in the World Cup. If I get the time, I will go to watch the Pakistan-India match."

Pakistan's opening match is against USA on June 6 in New York.

