"This tournament's history says that it won't allow an India-Pakistan final" - Aakash Chopra on Babar Azam and Co.'s must-win clash vs Sri Lanka

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the Asia Cup has never seen an India-Pakistan final despite them being two of the most formidable teams in the continent.

The Men in Blue have already booked their berth in the title decider of the ongoing edition of the tournament. Pakistan need to beat Sri Lanka in their last Super Four game in Colombo on Thursday (September 14) to book a spot in the final against their arch-rivals.

While previewing Thursday's game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that India and Pakistan have never locked horns in an Asia Cup final. He observed:

"If we see today's match, it has become a straight shoot-out. The big thing is that this tournament's history says that it won't allow an India-Pakistan final even though you might try your best."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the best attempts were seemingly being made to ensure that Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam's sides meet in the final. He elaborated:

"Who did you keep in your group - Nepal. You made only two teams to go out from the six and then wanted to play in the Super Four and the final as well. So it seems like it's an India-Pakistan tournament. Only India-Pakistan gets a reserve day as well, no one else gets it."

Chopra recalled Shoaib Akhtar telling him at the start of the tournament that the Asia Cup was theirs and that Pakistan would beat India in the World Cup as well. He pointed out that things haven't worked as per plans thus far, highlighting the Men in Green will be knocked out because of their inferior net run rate even if rain plays spoilsport.

"Neither Haris Rauf nor Naseem Shah is available" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan's injury woes

Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2023 Asia Cup. [P/C: AP]

While highlighting Pakistan's injury issues, Aakash Chopra asked them to include Mohammad Nawaz at Faheem Ashraf's expense, a change they have already made while naming their playing XI. He stated:

"They have got injuries as well. Neither Haris Rauf nor Naseem Shah is available. So you will see a spinner playing and I will want you to play spin on this pitch in any case. Play Mohammad Nawaz although Faheem Ashraf might play because the captain likes him, but I don't think he is a very penetrative bowler."

The former Indian opener feels Pakistan are unlikely to win the match unless they set a target and dismiss Sri Lanka's top three quickly when they bat. He said:

"We will see Mohammad Wasim Jr and Shaheen Shah Afridi. I feel if Pakistan are unable to dismiss Sri Lanka's top three like India did, they will lose this match. Firstly, win the toss and bat first. If you opt to bowl first after winning the toss, you will lose in any case."

Chopra concluded by stating that Pakistan cannot take Sri Lanka lightly. He highlighted that the Lankan Lions even had India in a spot and would have defeated them had Dhananjaya de Silva not played a slightly reckless shot.

Poll : Will Pakistan qualify for the Asia Cup final? Yes No 0 votes