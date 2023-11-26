"Those guys have to make a call for themselves" - Chris Gayle on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's participation in 2024 T20 World Cup

Former West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle feels Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli deserve to make a call for themselves regarding their participation in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Rohit and Kohli are coming off a sensational 2023 ODI World Cup with the bat, helping India finish as finalists. While Kohli was the tournament's leading run-scorer with 765 runs, Rohit scored 597 runs at an average of 54.27 and a fearsome strike rate of over 125.

However, the two superstars have not played in T20Is for India since the disappointing semi-final defeat in the 2022 World Cup in Australia. At 36 and 35, respectively, Rohit and Kohli's participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup has been the hot topic of discussion among experts and fans.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the Legends League Cricket (LLC), Chris Gayle provided his take on the duo playing in the T20 World Cup next year.

"Those guys have to make a call for themselves. If they want to play, why not? They have done a lot for the country and they deserve to make a call on themselves," said Gayle.

Gayle also congratulated Rohit on overtaking him in the number of sixes across formats.

"I like his aggressive batting. I want batters to destroy bowlers and Rohit Sharma is one of them who does that," added Gayle.

While Gayle is on 553 maximums in 483 games, Rohit has surpassed him to be on 582 from just 462 outings.

The Universe Boss also praised his former RCB teammate Virat Kohli for breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI centuries.

"To get the 50 ODI century is unbelievable. It was just fantastic to break the record of a legendary player like Sachin Tendulkar. And I don't see anyone getting close to that record," stated Gayle.

Kohli reached his 50th ODI century in India's semi-final win against New Zealand in the recently concluded World Cup.

"Cricket is my life, it is in my blood" - Chris Gayle on playing in the LLC

Gayle plays for the Gujarat Giants in the Legends League Cricket.

Despite being 44, Chris Gayle expressed his excitement toward participating in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) to give back to the game.

The West Indian has looked in imperious form playing for the Gujarat Giants, scoring 38(24) and 52(27) in the opening two outings.

"Cricket is my life, it is in my blood and it has given me everything. So when you get a chance to play cricket in a league like Legends League Cricket ( LLC) , it is fantastic to be here. It is a win-win situation for everybody," said Gayle.

He also stated his delight at opening with South African legend Jacques Kallis in his second stint playing in the competition.

The southpaw will next be in action against the Urbanrisers Hyderabad at Dehradun on Sunday, November 26.