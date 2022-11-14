England all-rounder Moeen Ali lamented the stringent cricketing schedule that pits the T20 World Cup 2022 champions against Australia in a three-match ODI series, a mere couple of days after the end of the tournament.

The Jos Buttler-led side are scheduled to play three ODIs Down Under beginning on Thursday, November 17.

England landed in Australia following their tour of Pakistan. They played a three-match T20I series against the hosts in the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2022 and have been in the country since then.

Their celebrations after winning the trophy for the second time will have to be cut short as they face Australia in Pat Cummins' first ODI as captain in a couple of days' time.

Expressing his frustration at such a predicament being repeated, with the first instance being in the aftermath of the 2019 ODI World Cup, Ali told reporters:

“It’s been happening for a while. When we won in 2019, we had the Ashes two weeks later and a Test match against Ireland three days after winning."

He continued:

“Those kind of things are a shame. As a group, we want to enjoy and celebrate and have that because you put so much into it as well. It’s not just while the tournament’s going on, it’s pre-tournament, your build-up and all that."

The upcoming ODI series against the Aussies will not serve as part of the ODI World Cup Super League. Australia were slated to play a three-match series against South Africa as well, but the Proteas chose to forfeit the assignment to kickstart the inaugural edition of the SA20.

England's cramped schedule continues as they travel to Pakistan once again to feature in a three-match Test series at the start of December.

"To give 100 percent all the time is difficult when you’re playing every two or three days" - Moeen Ali

England's journey to their second T20 World Cup title was not smooth by any means.

A shock defeat to Ireland and a washed-out encounter against Australia meant that England had to win both of their remaining games to ensure a spot in the semi-final for the third time running.

They secured four successive wins over New Zealand, Sri Lanka, India, and Pakistan to lift the trophy. Noting that despite the tight schedule, England are up for the challenge, the all-rounder said:

“As players we’re kind of used to it now, hopping and hopping but to give 100 per cent all the time is difficult when you’re playing every two or three days. We have to do it. While we’re here, we may as well do it. Better than going back and having to come back out another time."

He concluded by saying:

“We don’t want to think about that at the minute, but we’re up for the challenge when it comes.”

England will lock horns against Australia in the first ODI on Thursday, November 17, at the Adelaide Oval.

