“Those words should NOT have been said!” - Former cricketer slams Ben Duckett over comments before IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has come down hard on opening batter Ben Duckett over his comments ahead of the third and final ODI against India in on Wednesday, February 12. With the Nottinghamshire opener claiming that England are okay to lose 3-0 to India as long as they beat the same opposition in the 2025 Champions Trophy final, Pietersen said such words should never have been uttered.

Having lost the first two ODIs, the Englishmen are facing the prospect of a 3-0 series sweep. The third ODI is currently being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In response to Duckett's comments, Pietersen acknowledged that while context is critical, such statements are never acceptable.

"Goodness me, it’s pretty poor that Duckett would say that he doesn’t care if England lose today and lose 3-0 to India. Context is important when reading quotes, but those words should NOT have been said! NEVER!" he tweeted.

The tourists lost the first two ODIs by four-wicket margins. Although Jos Buttler and Co. fared better with the bat in the second game, their bowling wasn't quite up to the mark.

Ben Duckett is England's highest run-scorer in the series

The left-hander scored 65 in the second ODI. (Image credits: Getty)

With 97 runs in two innings, the southpaw is England's highest run-scorer in the series so far. He made a vital 65 in the second ODI in Cuttack, helping England scale the 300-run mark. The left-hander will be keen end the series on a high in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy beginning on February 19.

The visitors, meanwhile, have won the toss and opted to bowl first in Ahmedabad. England have played two ODIs at the venue, both of which came during the 2023 World Cup, losing both. India are playing their first game at the venue since the heart-breaking 2023 World Cup final loss to Australia.

