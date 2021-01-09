Tim Paine loses his cool at on-field umpire after unsuccessful DRS review

Australia skipper Tim Paine could be in trouble after losing his cool at on-field umpire Paul Wilson over an unsuccessful DRS review on Day 3 of the SCG Test against India.

The incident occurred during the 56th over of India’s first innings bowled by off-spinner Nathan Lyon. Australia went for a big appeal, confident that batsman Cheteshwar Pujara had been caught at short leg by Matthew Wade.

On-field umpire Wilson, however, refused to raise his finger after which Aussie skipper Tim Paine decided to opt for the DRS review.

Third umpire Bruce Oxenford also did not find any conclusive evidence, either on HotSpot or Snicko, to overturn the decision. He asked Wilson to stay with his original decision of ‘not out’, and Pujara carried on batting.

Following the decision though, Paine was left frustrated and even had a go at Wilson, questioning the decision. Wilson was then heard telling Paine that it’s the third-umpire who makes the final call.

“He’s making the decision, not me, I’m not third umpire,” Wilson told Paine.

Why Tim Paine could be in trouble

Australian captain Tim Paine's tirade against umpire Wilson could invite a fine under the International Cricket Council's code of conduct. Sections 2.3 and 2.8 of the ICC's code deal with "use of an audible obscenity during an international match" and "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match".

Paine was caught in a DRS controversy during the Boxing Day Test as well. On Day 3 of the Test, he was given out by the third umpire, caught behind off Ravindra Jadeja. Although the HotSpot showed no edge, Snicko showed a slight spike as the ball went past Paine’s bat, enough for the third umpire to overturn the original ‘not out’ decision.

Tim Paine doesn’t walk the talk

Ironically, ahead of the third Test, Tim Paine had admitted that while the 'Umpire's Call' in DRS is far from ideal, teams must abide by the rules.

Paine’s comments came in the wake of the second Test, where both India and Australia reviewed a number of decisions, but could not get many overturned as 'Umpire's Call' had the final say.

Replying to an ANI query in a virtual press conference, the Australia captain had said:

"It does not bother me to be honest, there is so much talk about it whether we like it or we don't. It's irrelevant, it's there and while it's there, teams are going to use it like they are which is probably not the way it was brought in to be used, it was brought in to challenge like a really bad howler."

He had further added:

“The current setup, when you have three reviews and you have umpire's call, you would be mad not to challenge it because you never know. It is not ideal, but it is what it is, and we are okay with it.”