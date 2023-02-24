New Zealand captain Tim Southee reached a unique milestone on day one of the second Test against England at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The right-arm seamer became the first New Zealand cricketer to reach 700 international wickets.

The veteran seamer reached the landmark by dismissing opener Ben Duckett cheaply in the seventh over of the day, caught by Michael Bracewell. By doing so, Southee has gone past Daniel Vettori, who had claimed 696 scalps in his 18-year career.

The catch by Bracewell at third slip was the highlight of the hour as he flung himself to his right and clutched it with an outstretched hand, catching the ball on the second attempt.

The tourists went ahead with an unchanged eleven, while the Kiwis made two changes to their line-up, dropping Scott Kuggeleijn and Blair Tickner for Will Young and Matt Henry.

"We've had a great couple of days training" - Tim Southee ahead of the second Test against England

Southee, who succeeded Kane Williamson as Test captain ahead of the Pakistan tour, admitted that some changes to their side of late have been unsettling, but present opportunities for new players.

As quoted by Stuff.co.nz, he said:

"We've had a great couple of days training and a couple of days off to refresh and look forward to the test match. We've played some good cricket in our conditions and also in other parts of the world for a long period of time."

"We had a group of guys, six or seven guys, that were a part of the side for close to 10 years. And that’s slightly changing now, but that's exciting times as well because that presents opportunities for other guys."

New Zealand lost the first Test at Mount Maunganui by 267 runs and are desperate to bounce back in the second to draw the series.

