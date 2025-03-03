“Time he gets the attention he deserves” - Former cricketer’s huge statement on Indian batter after IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa praised Shreyas Iyer for his game-changing knock in the side's final Group A clash of the 2025 Champions Trophy against New Zealand in Dubai on March 2. Uthappa also felt Iyer had been flying under the radar for too long and deserved more credit for his consistent performances.

The 30-year-old walked into bat with India in trouble at 22/2 and scored a sensational 98-ball 79 to resurrect the innings. Iyer shared a crucial 98-run partnership with Axar Patel after India were reduced to 30/3, helping the side reach 249 in 50 overs.

The bowlers then delivered the goods with the ball as India won a third consecutive outing in the 2025 Champions Trophy by 44 runs.

Talking about Iyer on Star Sports, Uthappa said [via India Today]:

"At 30/3 they were struggling, so they needed a partnership and he was able to do that, which is why I think this guy is still flying under the radar. I'm very happy he's flying under the radar, but it's time that he needs to get the attention he deserves."

He added:

"Not just the fact that he scored runs under pressure, but the way he did, the way he managed pressure. The way he absorbed it, the time he took, the way he stitched up a partnership with Axar there. He played that lead role to attack even when Axar at a certain point chipped in to take the aggressive option out. But then at all points he absorbed the pressure and up the ante at the right moments to be able to revive India's innings."

It was Iyer's fourth half-century in six innings since the start of the ODI series against England before the Champions Trophy. The right-handed batter boasts a stellar record in ODIs, averaging over 48 at a strike rate of 101.13 in 68 outings.

Shreyas Iyer's heroics helped India finish atop Group A of 2025 Champions Trophy

Shreyas Iyer's half-century helped India secure a comfortable win against New Zealand, thereby securing them a place at the top of Group A of the 2025 Champions Trophy. India went in with a unique four-pronged spin attack, and the move paid rich dividends.

While the incoming Varun Chakravarthy was the star of the show with magnificent figures of 5/42 in 10 overs, the other spinners - Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel combined for three out of the remaining four wickets.

The Men in Blue will take on Australia in the first semifinal in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. The two teams are the only two-time winners of the Champions Trophy, with India emerging victorious in 2002 and 2013 and Australia pulling off back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2009.

