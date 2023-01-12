"Time for India to look beyond him" - Fans concerned by Mohammed Shami's form in white-ball cricket

Team India's senior pacer Mohammed Shami failed to pick up a single wicket during the side's second ODI against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

While the Men in Blue bundled out Sri Lanka for a below-par score of 217, Shami wasn't able to do any damage. The senior fast bowler conceded 43 runs in seven overs in the contest at an economy rate of 6.10.

Several fans took to social media to express concern over the player's below-par form with the ball. A number of Indian supporters suggested that the bowler should only focus on red-ball cricket.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

RKV FAN ✨✨✨ @Rkv_fan02 #CricketTwitter #TeamIndia @SushantNMehta Why Arshdeep is out of ODI's as he is a perfect replacement for Bumrah who can clear the tail. Shami is leaking so much of runs and is past his prime . #INDVSL @SushantNMehta Why Arshdeep is out of ODI's as he is a perfect replacement for Bumrah who can clear the tail. Shami is leaking so much of runs and is past his prime . #INDVSL #CricketTwitter #TeamIndia

Ashwin Sharma @somegadgetgeek @Harperfever0805 @bhogleharsha I think bowling Shami during that phase was a mistake. He looked the weak link in both the games so far. @Harperfever0805 @bhogleharsha I think bowling Shami during that phase was a mistake. He looked the weak link in both the games so far.

cristalclear @kalyanjac @CrazyinCricket he should be stick to red ball cricket @mufaddal_vohra Don’t want shami for ODI Wche should be stick to red ball cricket @CrazyinCricket @mufaddal_vohra Don’t want shami for ODI Wc 🙏 he should be stick to red ball cricket

Urvish Parmar @Urvishparmar97 @ICC Now I can say that siraj is better than shami in white ball cricket. @ICC Now I can say that siraj is better than shami in white ball cricket.

VK45🇮🇳 @sportslovervk45 @ImViki24 Shami is not at all in form, looks like he will loose his place in playing 11 @ImViki24 Shami is not at all in form, looks like he will loose his place in playing 11

AJAY @ajay71845 @ImViki24 Shami ? He used to nail yorkers before,don’t know what happened to him @ImViki24 Shami ? He used to nail yorkers before,don’t know what happened to him

Harminder @21harminder Shami not able to pick wickets of tailenders 🤦 Shami not able to pick wickets of tailenders 🤦

Tejas Adake @tejas_adake @CricCrazyJohns Thanks to Shami for giving something to fight for SL team. @CricCrazyJohns Thanks to Shami for giving something to fight for SL team.

Honey @barbadinsan Shami bowling is a bit out of touch, bowling wide off stump, could have bowled in the wicket or tried Yorkers. Shami bowling is a bit out of touch, bowling wide off stump, could have bowled in the wicket or tried Yorkers.

Starlord @NotTheDarkBlade What has happened to shami? He wasn't this bad in ODIs a few yrs ago What has happened to shami? He wasn't this bad in ODIs a few yrs ago

Sudhakar Singh @cricbyo Md. Shami is not a white ball bowler. Time for India to look beyond him in a World Cup Year.



He is an asset in red ball like James Anderson. Md. Shami is not a white ball bowler. Time for India to look beyond him in a World Cup Year. He is an asset in red ball like James Anderson.

Starlord @NotTheDarkBlade Looks like shami lala is finished in ODIs Looks like shami lala is finished in ODIs

JinSakai @NoNameCharlie3 Shami is awful man. What a drop in his performance. Can’t clean the tqil #INDvSL Shami is awful man. What a drop in his performance. Can’t clean the tqil #INDvSL

Notably, he was the most expensive Indian bowler in the ODI series opener against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. While he dismissed the well-set Dhananjaya de Silva, he gave away 67 runs from his nine overs.

Mohammed Shami was ruled out of India's Bangladesh tour due to shoulder injury

While a number of fans have been critical of Mohammed Shami's form, it is important to note that he is returning from an injury.

The 32-year-old was initially named in India's ODI and Test teams for their Bangladesh tour in December last year. However, the right-arm seamer sustained a shoulder injury during a training session ahead of the first 50-over fixture.

The bowler was replaced by Umran Malik for the ODI series, while left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat was named as his injury replacement for the two-match Test series.

The seasoned campaigner's form and fitness are crucial for the Men in Blue on the road to the 50-over World Cup, given that he is one of the most experienced bowlers in the side.

Meanwhile, India have a 1-0 lead in the ongoing home ODI series against Sri Lanka thanks to their comprehensive 67-run victory in the first encounter.

The third and final match is set to be played in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

