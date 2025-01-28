"Time is running out, my friend" - Aakash Chopra on Suryakumar Yadav's lean run heading into IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that time is running out for Suryakumar Yadav heading into the third T20I against England. He pointed out that the Indian captain might lose the No. 3 position permanently to Tilak Varma if he isn't among the runs.

The third T20I of the five-match series between India and England will be played in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28. Although Suryakumar hasn't fired with the bat, the Men in Blue enjoy a 2-0 lead after contrasting wins in Kolkata (seven wickets) and Chennai (two wickets) respectively.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned Tilak might become India's permanent No. 3 batter, irrespective of whether Abhishek Sharma or Sanju Samson gets out first, if Suryakumar continues his lean run with the bat.

Trending

"Suryakumar Yadav needs to be spoken about once again. As of now, a left-hander is coming in place of a left-hander and a right-hander is coming in place of a right-hander at No. 3. However, if Surya doesn't score runs, the genuine question will be to send Tilak at No. 3 whether a left-hander or right-hander gets out because Tilak scores runs whenever he plays at No. 3," he said (11:35).

"So you might be asked to give the No. 3 position to him. The No. 3 position used to be and should have been Suryakumar Yadav's. So this is a crucial moment because you cannot carry on the left-right philosophy for too long unless Surya scores runs. Time is running out, my friend," Chopra added.

Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for a duck while batting at No. 3 in the first T20I and managed only 12 runs at No. 4 in the second game. On the other hand, Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 19 at No. 4 in Kolkata and scored a match-winning unbeaten 72 at No. 3 in Chennai.

"Eventually, you need to score runs" - Aakash Chopra on Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav hasn't been at his best with the bat in the last few series. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Suryakumar Yadav needs to return to run-scoring ways as the remaining three T20Is against England are the only international games he is likely to play over the next few months.

"Eventually, you need to score runs. He played an unusual shot in the first match, but that's his playing style. In the second match, he was slightly unlucky - played-on and got out. The third match has come, there will be two more matches after this, and then there will be no T20Is for a while. He is not there for ODIs, won't play the Champions Trophy, and then it is the IPL," he said.

While acknowledging that Suryakumar has captained the side well, the former India opener added that a leader needs to perform to command respect.

"It's otherwise going right for SKY in T20Is, he is rotating his bowlers well, the field placements are okay, tosses are going in his favor, and he is continuously winning, no one has been able to beat them, but the king cannot demand but has to command respect, and he needs to score runs to command respect," Chopra observed.

Suryakumar Yadav has amassed 2,582 runs at an average of 39.72 in 76 T20I innings. He didn't have a great run in 2024, aggregating 429 runs at an average of 26.81 in 17 innings, and hasn't had a good start to 2025, with just 12 runs coming in his two knocks in the ongoing series against England.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news