TNPL 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sai Sudharsan and Bhuvaneswaran P lead the charts – Updated after Match 23

Match 22 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 saw the Salem Spartans beat the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans in a close-fought contest. The Dindigul Dragons defeated the Nellai Royal Kings in match 23 to seal a berth in the playoffs.

After being asked to bat first, the Spartans got bundled out on 155, with Sunny Sandhu top-scoring with 61. The Spartans then bowled brilliantly and didn’t allow the Tamizhans to get going as they restricted the Tamizhans to 147/9 to win the game by eight runs.

The Dragons bowled first in the 23rd match and restricted the Royal Kings to 159/7 at the end of their 20 overs. Their top-order batters then stepped up and contributed as they chased down the total in the last over with seven wickets in hand.

TNPL 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after the conclusion of Match 23 (Image Courtesy: www.tnpl.com)

Lyca Kovai Kings’ Sai Sudharsan is the current leading run-scorer in TNPL 2023. The Southpaw has scored 371 runs in six outings so far and averages an impressive 74.20 with the bat. He has already hit four fifties and is a vital cog in the Kovai Kings’ batting lineup.

Baba Aprajith of the Chepauk Super Gillies sits below Sudharsan in the list of most runs of TNPL 2023. The experienced right-handed batter has scored 273 runs in six innings in the competition. He averages 54.60 with the bat and is striking close to 150 in the tournament.

Shivam Singh of Dindigul Dragons was impressive in their win over the Nellai Royal Kings. Chasing 160, Singh played a well-composed knock of 51 off 39 balls to give his side a solid start. It helped them chase down the total successfully. Singh has taken his tally to 262 runs in six games and sits below Aparajith.

TNPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Shahrukh Khan in action (Image Courtesy: TNPL Media)

Bhuvaneswaran P of the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans has jumped to the top spot in the most wickets list after the conclusion of match 23. He picked up three wickets, giving away 48 runs in his four overs against the Salem Spartans and now has 13 wickets to his name in six games. He averages 13.62 with the ball.

Shahrukh Khan, Lyca Kovai Kings skipper, has slipped to the second position in the most wickets list of TNPL after the double-header Saturday. He has grabbed 11 wickets in six games so far and averages an impressive 9.18 with the ball. He will be looking to go to the top in his upcoming fixture.

Saravana Kumar of the Dindigul Dragons went wicketless against the Nellai Royal Kings but has already picked up 10 wickets in TNPL 2023 and sits below Shahrukh Khan in the most wickets list. He averages 16.9 with the ball and is certainly a bowler to look forward to in TNPL 2023.

Poll : 0 votes