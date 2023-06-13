TNPL 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan lead the charts – Updated after Match 1

The opening game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 saw the Lyca Kovai Kings face the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

Lyca Kovai Kings were put in to bat first and they posted 179 on the board, thanks to a brilliant 86 from Sai Sudharsan. The Tamizhans picked up seven wickets in total, with Vijay Shankar finishing with three.

The Tamizhans never got going in the chase of 180 as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and go bundled out on 109 on the last ball to lose the game by 70 runs. Shahrukh Khan bowled beautifully and grabbed three wickets to help his side win the game comprehensively.

TNPL 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after the conclusion of Match 1 between Lyca Kovai Kings and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (Image Courtesy: www.tnpl.com)

Sai Sudharsan is the leading run-scorer of TNPL 2023 after the conclusion of match one. Batting at three, the southpaw from Lyca Kovai Kings played some scintillating strokes and scored 86 off just 45 balls against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. His knock comprised eight boundaries and four maximums.

U Mukilesh played a well-composed knock for the Lyca Kovai Kings in their opening game against the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. The right-handed batter scored 33 off 32 balls and stitched a brilliant partnership along with Sai Sudharsan. He sits below his teammate in the most runs list.

Tushar Raheja was the lone fighter for the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans against the Lyca Kovai Kings. The southpaw, opening the batting, scored a run-a-ball 33 and tried hard but it wasn’t enough as they failed to get even close to the target. He sits below Mukilesh in the list of most runs.

TNPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Shahrukh Khan of Lyca Kovai Kings picked up three wickets on Monday (Image Courtesy: Twitter/TNPL)

Lyca Kovai Kings skipper Shahrukh Khan led from the front in their opening game against the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. He bowled beautifully and picked up three wickets, giving away 20 runs in his four overs. He is the current leading wicket-taker in the seventh edition of TNPL with three wickets to his name.

Vijay Shankar was outstanding with the ball for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. He picked up two wickets in his very first over and finished with figures of 3/26 in his four overs. The experienced all-rounder sits below Shahrukh in the most wickets list.

Mohammed M of Lyca Kovai Kings was good with the ball in their win over the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans on the opening day. He dismissed Vijay Shankar and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore in his very first over and broke the back of Tamizhans’ batting lineup. He is placed third in the most wickets list.

