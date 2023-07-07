TNPL 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sai Sudharsan and Subodh Bhati lead charts – Updated after Qualifier 1

The first Qualifier of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 was held at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem between Lyca Kovai Kings and Dindigul Dragons.

The Kovai Kings were asked to bat first and posted a mammoth 193 runs in their allotted 20 overs. B Sachin top-scored with 70, while Suboth Bhati picked up four wickets for the Dragons.

In repsonse, C Sarath Kumar lower down the order played a blinder. He scored 62 off 26, but it wasn’t enough as they Dindigu ended their innings on 163-9. The Kovai Kings have qualified for the final, while the Dragons face the winner of the Eliminator.

TNPL 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after Qualifier 1

Sai Sudharsan of Lyca Kovai Kings continues to top the runs list in TNPL 2023, despite not featuring in the last few games. He has amassed 371 runs in six games at an average of 74.20, hitting four fifties.

Baba Aparajith of Chepauk Super Gillies sits below Sudharsan in the runs list of TNPL 2023. He has 283 runs in seven outings. He is averaging 47.17 and will be disappointed on not getting the chance to add to his tally, as the Super Gillies failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Dindigul opener Shivam Singh missed out in the first qualifier. With his team chasing 194, Singh scored 10 off 14 before departing in the last over of the powerplay. He has taken his tally to 280 runs in eight games and follows Aparajith in the run-scoring charts.

TNPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Shahrukh Khan celebrates a wicket (Image Courtesy: TNPL Media)

Subodh Bhati of Dindigul Dragons has jumped to the top spot in the wickets list in TNPL 2023. The right-arm pacer bowled brilliantly against the Kovai Kings, registering figures of 4-37 in four overs. He has 15 wickets and is the leading wicket-taker in the competition.

Shahrukh Khan of Lyca Kovai Kings has moved to second spot in the wickets charts after Qualifier 1. He picked up the key wicket of Shivam Singh on Friday. He has grabbed 14 wickets in TNPL 2023 and played a pivotal role in his team qualifying for the final.

Gurjapneet Singh of Siechem Madurai Panthers has picked up 13 wickets in seven games in TNPL 2023. The left-arm pacer has been impressive with his pace and is averaging an impressive 13 with the ball. He will look to play a key role for the Panthers against the Nellai Royal Kings in the Eliminator.

