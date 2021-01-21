"To defeat Australia in their backyard is a monumental accomplishment" - VVS Laxman hails Team India's historic series win

Former India batsman VVS Laxman applauded the efforts of Team India, who pulled off a miraculous Test series win Down Under for the second time in as many visits.

Team India had defeated a depleted Australian side in the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, this time around, the injury-depleted visitors managed to beat a near full-strength Australian side.

The triumph was more impressive, as it came after captain Virat Kohli left on paternity leave after the debacle in the first Test inside three days. Moreover, Team India missed more than half a dozen first-team players because of injuries.

In his column for the Times of India, VVS Laxman explained the impact of India's historic series win Down Under.

"To defeat Australia in their backyard is a monumental accomplishment. To do so without more than a half-dozen first-choice players and from the spirit-shattering 36 all out in the first Test has few parallels. The fortitude of this Indian team will be spoken about for many years," VVS Laxman said.

What stood out for VVS Laxman was the way Team India got over the humiliation in Adelaide, where they were bowled out for just 36 runs - their lowest ever score in Test matches. Laxman credited coach Ravi Shastri for making the team believe they could still stage a strong fightback.

"In the immediacy of the Adelaide debacle, India had two choices - brood over the calamity or use it as a springboard to rediscovery. Unsurprisingly, given Ravi Shastri is the head coach, they embraced the latter path. They understood they couldn't undo what had happened," VVS Laxman further added.

WATCH - Exclusive: Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc delivers a dressing room speech at Gabba.



A special series win in Australia calls for a special speech from the Head Coach. Do not miss!



Full 📽️📽️https://t.co/kSk2mbp309 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Ga5AaMvkim — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

The defining moment for Team India was the Washington-Thakur stand at the Gabba: VVS Laxman

Advertisement

Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur kept Team India alive at the Gabba with a record stand.

The 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy unearthed many heroes for Team India, who put their hands up during adversity and proved their mettle.

However, the one rearguard action that defined Team India's incredible resilience, according to VVS Laxman, was the record partnership between debutant Washington Sundar and two-Test-old Shardul Thakur.

Congrats @Sundarwashi5 & @imShard on ur maiden Test 50’s. Loved the fight, technique and will power you both exhibited. Also a good example for young bowlers to work on their batting as you never know when your contribution with the bat will help the team. #AUSvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 17, 2021

Advertisement

The duo put on 123 runs for the seventh wicket in the first innings at the Gabba, ensuring Australia didn't run away with a huge first-innings lead. That partnership was eventually instrumental in Team India winning the fourth Test, as the visitors breached Australia's Fortress Gabba by pulling off a stunning 328-run fifth-day chase.

"The defining moment for me was the Washington-Thakur stand at the Gabba in the first innings, under pressure on a difficult pitch against a world-class attack. It debunked the myth that we have been besieged by the T20 generation. Of all the life-lessons, this was the most significant - desist from being judgmental," VVS Laxman asserted.

It is expected that most of the young heroes in the Gabba triumph would have to make way for the first-team players when they get fit.

However, their stellar performances under immense pressure proved the future of Indian cricket is in safe hands.