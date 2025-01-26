Tollywood actor dedicates Instagram story for Tilak Varma after match-winning knock in 2025 IND vs ENG 2nd T20I

Popular Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda dedicated an Instagram story for India batter Tilak Varma following his heroics in the second T20I against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, January. The 'Liger' movie fame shared the match-winning shot as Varma hit a boundary to take the Men in Blue past the finish line in a last-over thriller.

The post came as Varma scored an unbeaten 72 runs off 55 balls at a strike rate of 130.90, including five sixes and four boundaries. Chasing 166, the 22-year-old kept scoring as wickets continued to fall on the other end. India eventually sealed a win by two wickets. With the victory, the hosts also took a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

Deverakonda shared the Instagram story as Varma smashed a four off Jamie Overton towards the off-side in the last over. Take a look:

Vijay Devarakonda's Instagram story featuring Tilak Varma. [Pic credits: @thedeverakonda]

Tilak Varma credits Gautam Gambhir after his heroics in 2nd T20I vs England

Tilak Varma credited 'words of wisdom' from head coach Gautam Gambhir following his heroics in the second T20I against England. He said in the post-match show (via ESPNcricinfo):

"The wicket was slightly two-paced. I was talking with Gautam sir yesterday, he said whatever happens, you should play according to the situation. If team needs ten an over, you should take charge, if something else, you should stand till the end. Team discussed that left-right combination will be a good option, it will be difficult for opposition bowlers as well."

"We already played in South Africa, their bowlers were quicker. We were prepared. Archer and Wood are quick, our guys prepared well, we worked hard in the nets and we got the results," he added.

Varma further lauded tail-ender Ravi Bishnoi for his vital nine runs. He concluded:

"[Partnership with Bishnoi] I told him to hold his shape and hit the gap. He played a flick and hit a four off Livingstone, that made it a bit easier."

Tilak Varma recently smashed two back-to-back centuries in South Africa.

