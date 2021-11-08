Tom Harrison flies to Pakistan to mend relations between ECB and PCB

England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison has flown to Pakistan in a bid to mend relations with the PCB in the wake of a canceled tour to the Asian country last month.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Harrison will meet PCB chairman Ramiz Raja and Prime Minister Imran Khan during a two-day trip.

England was scheduled to tour Pakistan for a couple of T20Is last month but the ECB abandoned the rubber following New Zealand's decision to cancel their tour on the eve of the first ODI.

Following the abandonment of the series, Raja hit out at the Western Bloc while adding that the PCB would be making contingency plans to protect their home itinerary in case England pulls out next season. Raja had said:

"I am severely disappointed in England's withdrawal but it was expected because this Western Bloc gets united unfortunately and tries to back each other. This is a lesson for us because we go out of our way to accommodate and pamper these sides when they visit. From now on, we will only go as far as is in our interest."

England haven’t toured Pakistan since 2005 but the ECB has insisted that it remains committed towards fulfilling their future tour program next year. The Three Lions are scheduled to play Pakistan in three ICC World Test Championship Tests in 2022.

Pakistan to host Australia and England for full series next year

The development comes on a historic day for Pakistan Cricket as Cricket Australia confirmed their commitment to tour the country for a full tour for the first time since 1998.

Australia will travel to Pakistan to take part in three WTC Tests, three ODI Super-League 50-over games and a lone T20I in March 2022. If the tour goes as planned then it will be a huge shot in the arm for the PCB, which is desperately trying to cajole countries to play international cricket in their country.

A successful trip by Australia will likely clear the doubts over security threats of Western countries and will pave way for more tours by the likes of England, New Zealand and others in the future.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar