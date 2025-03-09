Tom Latham misses sweep and gets trapped lbw by Ravindra Jadeja in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Tom Latham to claim his first wicket in the India vs New Zealand 2025 Champions Trophy final. The match is taking place on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

The wicket fell on the second ball of the 24th over of New Zealand's innings. Jadeja bowled a full delivery on middle stump as Latham went for a sweep shot. However, the ball passed under his bat and struck him low on the pad, with Umpire Paul Reiffel raising his finger right away. Latham opted for a review, but the ball-tracking showed three reds, confirming Jadeja's first wicket of the game.

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

Latham made 14 off 30 balls. This was the third time in ODI cricket that Jadeja had gotten the better of the Kiwi batter, leaving New Zealand at 108/4 after 23.2 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja makes his mark as New Zealand keep losing wickets at regular intervals

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. The opening pair of Rachin Ravindra and Will Young made a solid start, contributing 46 runs in the first six overs. Rachin was then dropped twice—once by Mohammed Shami and once by Shreyas Iyer—as things seemed grim for India.

However, Varun Chakaravarthy provided the first breakthrough for the Men in Blue, dismissing Will Young for 15 off 23 balls in the eighth over.

Kuldeep Yadav then made an impact, dismissing Rachin for 37 off 29 balls. The Indian spinner struck again, removing Kane Williamson for 11 off 14 balls, putting India back on track.

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham added 33 runs off 66 balls for the fourth wicket before the latter was dismissed for 14. At the time of writing, New Zealand were 126/4 after 28 overs, with Mitchell (28) and Glenn Phillips (12) at the crease.

