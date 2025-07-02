"Too much importance to an individual player in a team game" - Fans fume as Jasprit Bumrah rested for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Team India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the ongoing second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, beginning Wednesday, July 2. Akash Deep has replaced him in the lineup.

Ahead of the series, Bumrah had already confirmed that he would only play in three out of the five-match Test series.

At the toss, India captain Shubman Gill clarified that the decision has been taken to manage his workload. The 25-year-old said (via Cricbuzz):

"No Bumrah. Just to manage his workload. We did get a good break, and this is an important match for us. But the third Test being at Lord's, we think there'll be more in that pitch, so we'll use him there."

With India 0-1 down in the series, fans on X criticized the decision. One user wrote:

"We'll use Bumrah there , we'll not use Bumrah here and blah blah , utter woke non sense. Gill your coach is shit atleast you speak something meaningful."

Another user commented:

"Not playing Bumrah when you’re 1-0 down and not looking at difficulty of pitch is just…. Ugh. I hope it works but I am pissed."

A third user added:

"No Bumrah when we are 0-1 down in the series. Gill at the toss “We are saving him for lord’s test where he could get more purchase”. If we lose this game, this series is done and dusted. Too much importance to an individual player in a team game."

Here are a few more reactions:

"I find it nonsensical" - Former India batter slams decision to rest Jasprit Bumrah for 2nd Test

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar recently slammed the idea of Jasprit Bumrah resting in the second Test against England despite a week-long gap between the first and second game. The cricketer-turned-commentator told ESPNcricinfo (via Sportskeeda):

"I find it nonsensical that he’ll play 1, 3, and 5. You just got to be realistic in sport, in life as well. You can’t pre-empt anything. What India did well was that Bumrah played in the first Test. Whatever the talks, I don’t see him resting in the second."

"I don’t think India has a choice. He’s got to play. He didn’t bowl as much as one would’ve thought in the second innings, plus he didn’t take the field towards the end as well. Long enough gap, and if he doesn’t play now and we’ve seen how the bowling attack looks even with Bumrah in the second innings in the last Test," Manjrekar added.

Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, the tourists have made two more changes to their playing XI for the second Test. All-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar have replaced Sai Sudharsan and Shardul Thakur, respectively.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes-led England fielded an unchanged side following their five-wicket win in the series opener at Headingley in Leeds.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test live score and updates here.

