"Too sentimental with Anderson" - Fans baffled after veteran finds a place in the playing XI for 5th Ashes Test 

Veteran seamer James Anderson has been included in the playing XI for the fifth and final Ashes Test as England name an unchanged side. The right-arm pacer has only picked up four wickets across three Tests so far and has lacked rhythm and conviction.

After being dropped for the third Test at Leeds, which remains England's sole win in the series so far, he returned at the expense of Ollie Robinson for the fourth Test at his home ground in Manchester.

Anderson recently claimed that he has no plans to retire despite a rather poor Ashes series at home. The team management have also shown immense faith in him, with his selection for the fifth Test.

Many expected the veteran to be dropped in favor of Josh Tongue, who made a solid Ashes debut during the Lord's Test. Fans have now criticized England's lack of conviction when it comes to selecting the team and feel they are siding with reputation rather than form.

Here are some of the reactions:

Andrew Cox @andycox1402 @englandcricket Too sentimental with Anderson. Done nothing this series.

بزنس ٹائیکون @kuchnhihotayar

This selection alone will be the difference between a 2-2 draw and a 3-1 loss.



Jimmy is a legend but he is not there in this series. Leave him alone for now @ESPNcricinfo England haven’t won and #Ashes match since 2015 whenever #JimmyAnderson planted.This selection alone will be the difference between a 2-2 draw and a 3-1 loss.Jimmy is a legend but he is not there in this series. Leave him alone for now

Andrew Antill @Andyroo1980 @englandcricket Tongue for Anderson was a must but, nothing surprises me with these selection anymore...

Alan Breach @AlanBreach3 @englandcricket Josh Tongue in and Jimmy Anderson out. He is not bowling well at the moment, only took 1 wicket at his home ground

Alan Breach @AlanBreach3 @englandcricket Josh Tongue in and Jimmy Anderson out. He is not bowling well at the moment, only took 1 wicket at his home ground

Jack Ridout @JackRidout81528 @englandcricket I’m not taking anything away from Jimmy, the bloke is a legend and a class act. He could well take 10 wickets in this match. But Josh Tounge should be in this side. Poor in my opinion.

Jordan @Jord_Frost @englandcricket Tongue did more in 1 test than Anderson has the whole series 🤡

Jordan @Jord_Frost @englandcricket Tongue did more in 1 test than Anderson has the whole series 🤡

David Tait @davetait1981 @englandcricket Feel for Josh Tongue Jimmy picked ahead of him on sentiment

Stuart Hemmings @colotbc @englandcricket A lot of sentimental stuff going on with Anderson. Yeah he is a legend but we are all surprised he is playing in this game. I will leave it at that because I don’t want to heavily criticise such a legend of the game.

Steve Cope @mibqpr1 @englandcricket I know, I know, I know, but I think Jimmy can consider himself a little luck to be in.

Chris Myers @Myers2409 @englandcricket Terrified of dropping Anderson, he’s to old and has been shocking this series, Tongue gets wickets & bowls at good pace & doesn’t play again 🤷🏼‍♂️ what message does that send out?

Praneeth @fantasy_d11 @englandcricket Is Anderson the son of the selection committee??

Jay @JamieAntony1983 novelty value, sympathy vote! Put the old horse out to pasture where he belongs @englandcricket Andersonnovelty value, sympathy vote! Put the old horse out to pasture where he belongs

Mat @Bucky_1610 @cricketcomau How does Anderson keep getting games. Lol

James Anderson has 49 wickets at The Oval in 15 Test matches

The Oval, much like Old Trafford, is among the major venues in England where James Anderson has not picked up a five-wicket haul. He has made 15 appearances at the venue, picking up 49 wickets at an average of 32.12.

In his last two appearances at the venue, Anderson has claimed only five wickets, which mirrors his current form.

The rest of the bowling unit, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes, have been stellar since their respective returns from injury. Stuart Broad has had his moments while Ben Stokes is unlikely to bowl much as the sixth bowler in the playing XI.

Australia have a 2-1 lead in the series and have already retained the Ashes. England had an opportunity to make the final Test, a potential series decider, but a rain-curtailed final day prevented them from finishing the job.

England can still level the series 2-2 with a win in the final Test at The Oval, which begins on Thursday, July 27.

Will the upcoming Oval Test mark James Anderson's last home Test, if not last overall? Let us know what you think.