"Too sentimental with Anderson" - Fans baffled after veteran finds a place in the playing XI for 5th Ashes Test 

Veteran seamer James Anderson has been included in the playing XI for the fifth and final Ashes Test as England name an unchanged side. The right-arm pacer has only picked up four wickets across three Tests so far and has lacked rhythm and conviction.
After being dropped for the third Test at Leeds, which remains England's sole win in the series so far, he returned at the expense of Ollie Robinson for the fourth Test at his home ground in Manchester.
Anderson recently claimed that he has no plans to retire despite a rather poor Ashes series at home. The team management have also shown immense faith in him, with his selection for the fifth Test.
Many expected the veteran to be dropped in favor of Josh Tongue, who made a solid Ashes debut during the Lord's Test. Fans have now criticized England's lack of conviction when it comes to selecting the team and feel they are siding with reputation rather than form.
James Anderson has 49 wickets at The Oval in 15 Test matches
The Oval, much like Old Trafford, is among the major venues in England where James Anderson has not picked up a five-wicket haul. He has made 15 appearances at the venue, picking up 49 wickets at an average of 32.12.
In his last two appearances at the venue, Anderson has claimed only five wickets, which mirrors his current form.
The rest of the bowling unit, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes, have been stellar since their respective returns from injury. Stuart Broad has had his moments while Ben Stokes is unlikely to bowl much as the sixth bowler in the playing XI.
Australia have a 2-1 lead in the series and have already retained the Ashes. England had an opportunity to make the final Test, a potential series decider, but a rain-curtailed final day prevented them from finishing the job.
England can still level the series 2-2 with a win in the final Test at The Oval, which begins on Thursday, July 27.
