“Took me a while to compose my thoughts” - Former CSK batter pens heartfelt note with childhood images on Virat Kohli’s Test retirement

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and India batter Abhinav Mukund penned a heartfelt note on Virat Kohli's Test retirement. Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12.

Abhinav Mukund put up an emotional post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle with a childhood picture of himself and Virat Kohli with a few others as well. He also put up pictures of the two batting together for India in whites.

Mukund recollected how he had first met Kohli in a U-15 national camp and from there on, how they went on to make their Test debuts together for India. The left-hander also hailed Kohli for his passion to become the best in the world.

"I met him first in an U 15 national camp. He wasn’t the best or fittest then- but with the same passion of becoming the best in the country. He became my U 19 captain after that and led the team to the title. 2 years later we wound up making our test debuts in the same game. And after many years in the wilderness ended up making my comeback for India under him. Imagine 75 kids in a national camp when you are 15. The resolve and the skill to become one of the best in the world. From a competitor to a friend to a fan. I know I am a little late to this but it took me a while to compose my thoughts. This is a man who has lived all of our dreams as 15 year olds- not only representing our country but becoming one of the best. Love. #268," his tweet read.

When did Abhinav Mukund and Virat Kohli make their Test debuts?

Abhinav Mukund made his Test debut for India in 2011 against the West Indies at Kingston. Incidentally, Virat Kohli also made his Test debut in the same game. Mukund made 11 runs in the first innings while Kohli made four. The left-hander scored 25 runs in the second innings while Kohli scored 15 runs.

Overall, Mukund played just seven Tests for India in his international career. He scored 320 runs at an average of 22.85 with two half-centuries.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli went on to play 123 Tests for India and even captained the team in 68 matches. The right-hander scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.85 with 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries to his name.

Moreover, Mukund and Kohli also played together in the IPL, when the left-hander was a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2013 season.

