"Took help from Dale Steyn during IPL" - Mohammed Siraj reveals how he improved his outswingers

Mohammed Siraj revealed he improved his outswingers under Dale Steyn's mentorship during the IPL. Siraj's stock delivery generally comes into a right-handed batsman, but the seamer has now added another weapon to his arsenal.

Both Dale Steyn and Mohammed Siraj are part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The South African didn't regularly feature in the latest IPL as he only played three games. However, it seems Steyn did some work with Siraj on his bowling. Speaking in a press conference after the first day of the third Test, the Indian seamer said:

“I worked really hard on bowling outswingers during lockdown just like I did for India A. As I didn’t know how to bowl it well, I even took help from Dale Steyn during IPL, and now I feel confident bowling them."

The IPL has undoubtedly been a game-changer ever since its inception, as it allows young Indian players to rub shoulders with some of the best in the world. Mohammed Siraj certainly used his time well as he managed to take lessons from Dale Steyn, who was one of the best fast bowlers in his prime.

🤫🤫🤫



Welcome back to Test cricket, David Warner...



He chases one from Mohammed Siraj and goes early doors.



He even got a bit of a send-off 👀#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ijfWBYLEWf — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 6, 2021

Ricky Ponting praised Mohammed Siraj

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was also left impressed by Siraj's bowling after the Melbourne Test and had said:

"I have liked his aggression; he has been willing to use the short-ball. He is a noted new ball bowler and has done really well in domestic cricket in India with the brand new ball, and I thought he might have his challenges here once the ball got a little bit older, but he has bowled really well."

Mohammed Siraj could have dismissed debutant Will Pucovski early on the first day of the third Test. However, Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant dropped a catch while tracking back. After the day's play, Siraj said that dropping catches are part and parcel of the game.

"Dropping catches are part and parcel of the game, it’s frustrating when it happens, but then we focus on next deliveries and move on quickly." said Siraj.

Advertisement

A rollercoaster of emotions for Will Pucovski! Initially given out, but on closer inspection he's recalled to the crease! #OhWhatAFeeling@Toyota_Aus | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WgT5lCRjAE — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 7, 2021

Injuries to Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami gave Mohammed Siraj a chance to showcase his talent in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He has certainly enhanced his reputation by troubling the Australian batsman in the ongoing series. The seamer picked up five wickets in his debut game in Melbourne, and one in the first innings in Sydney.