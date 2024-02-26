"Toota hai Bazball ka ghamand" - Top 10 funny memes as fans roast England for losing 4th Test and series vs India

England faced the ire of cricket fans on social media after their loss against India in the fourth Test in Ranchi on Monday (February 26). It is their third successive defeat after winning the first match of the series. India managed to seal the series by a 3-1 margin with one match to go.

England started well in the fourth Test by dominating the proceedings on the first two days. Joe Root hit a patient century to help them score 353 in the first innings on day 1, and then the bowlers reduced India to 177/7 at stumps on day 2. Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav's stubborn partnership on day 3 laid the platform for an Indian comeback in the match, and the hosts did not look back after that.

Ravichandran Ashwin (5/51) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/22) combined to skittle England cheaply for 145 in the third innings. India then chased down a tricky target of 192 in the second session of day 4 to win the match by five wickets. It was the first series loss for England under the regime of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

Fans took shots at all the frenzy and hype of Bazball approach after England's series loss against India after their defeat in the fourth Test in Ranchi. They expressed such views by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"It was a great Test match" - England captain Ben Stokes after losing 4th Test vs India

Speaking at the post-match presentation, the English team skipper Ben Stokes reflected on the defeat and said:

"It was a great Test match and if you look at the scorecard, you can say that India won by 5 wickets but there were ebbs and flows in every single day. That's the way I am as a person and as a captain. India are an intimidating side at home and I just backed my bowlers to do the thing. Credit to Hartley and Bashir and I couldn't be more proud of them considering how well they performed."

Applauding the performance of inexperienced players in both teams, Stokes continued:

"I love Test Cricket and in both sides there were inexperienced players who rose to the occasion, so Test Cricket is bright. We have been winning in periods and scoring became difficult when the condition was like that against Ashwin, Jadeja and Kuldeep. They made things tough for us to score. Joe Root, it was an incredible knock. He had his fair share of criticism but I don't think it's right."

The fifth and final Test of the series between the two teams will commence on March 7 in Dharamsala.

